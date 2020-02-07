Model and actress Malaika Arora would like her son to treat her like a friend, but says she is a strict mother.

“I am a strict mother and my son knows it. Culture, respect and integrity must be maintained and being humble is always part of it. I would like my son to treat me like a friend, which he does, ”said Malaika, who is the mother of a son, Arhaan, who is 18 years old.

Malaika Arora is a strict mother for Arhaan, she says she wants her son to become her friend

When asked about her girl gang, she said: “I love meeting my friends, they are an integral part of me. While we talk and share everything with each other, the vital part of this is that we really stay together. ”

Speaking of her love for yoga, Malaika said: “I was introduced to yoga about five years ago and slowly became fond of him. I always had that preconceived notion that it is very slow and is for the elderly, but according to my experience, any age group fits the gender of yoga. “

Malaika talked about her life in an episode of “Not Just Supper Stars,” which airs in India at Zee Cafe.

When host Gunjan Utreja asked about his thoughts on his iconic song “Chaiyya chaiyya,” he said: “It was extremely scary, but I loved the experience. It was the only time I danced on a moving train.”

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!