Malabu Oil Agreement: Buhari Government Charges New 42 Charges Against Ex-AGF, Adoke

The federal government has laid a new charge of 42 counts against former Federation Attorney General (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke and six others for alleged fraud in the contract for 1, $ 1 billion on Malabu oil.

Adoke is charged with Rasky Gbinigie, A. Abubakar, Malabu Oil and Gas Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Ultra Deep Limited and Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Limited.

The federal government, in a document bearing charge number CR / 151/2020 dated January 14 and filed on January 15 in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, accused Adoke and others of receiving gratuity for allegedly running a fraudulent oil. treat.

According to the FG, as attorney general, Adoke negotiated controversial deals that ceded OPL 245 to Shell and Eni who, in turn, paid about $ 1.1 billion to accounts controlled by the former minister of the Oil, Dan Etete.

Etete, now at large, was a former Minister of Petroleum under the regime of General Sani Abacha.

NAN also reports that Adoke, since leaving the country after the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, returned to the country on December 19, 2019 from Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, and was arrested by the EFCC officers at Nnamdi Azikiwe Abuja International Airport.

He is indicted by the anti-registry agency for abuse of power and money laundering concerning the granting of the oil exploration license (OPL) 245 to Shell and to ENI.

According to the prosecution, the former AGF in August 2013 in Abuja, when he was a minister, knowingly received the equivalent of US $ 300 million, which is reasonably suspected to have been obtained illegally and thus committed an offense punishable under article 319A of the Criminal Code, Cap. 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990.

The trial, signed by Bala Sanga on behalf of the EFCC, Mr. Ibrahim Magu, further stated that one of the accused, Rasky Gbinigie, conspired with Munamuna Seidougha (broadly defined), Amaran Joseph (broadly defined) ) and Dauzia Loya Etete (in the broad sense)), in the course of the year 2013, in Abuja, dishonestly used as authentic the false CAC 7 form and the resolution of the board of directors of Malabu Oil and Gas Limited and the letter of resignation of a Mohammed Sani to open a bank account n ° 2018288005 with First Bank of Nigeria Plc receive the sum of $ 401. 5000000.

According to the prosecution, the accused committed an offense contrary to article 366 of the Criminal Code and punishable under the same section of the Criminal Code.

In the seventh count, Adoke knowingly and illegally obtained in September 2013 the sum of US $ equivalent to 367,318,800 N and thus committed an offense punishable under article 319A of the Penal Code, laws Cap.532 of the federation of Nigeria, 1990.

In the accusation, Gbinigie, the general secretary of Malabu Oil is said to have made a false resignation letter signed by an Alhaji Hassan Hindu as having resigned from the board of directors of Malabu Oil and Gas Limited with the intention of committing fraud.

Some of the accusations, among others, read as follows: “That you, Mohammed Bello Adoke, being a civil servant at the material time, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Government of Nigeria, at one time

August 2013, in Abuja, under the jurisdiction of this honorable court, was in possession and possession of the sum of N300m reasonably suspected of having been obtained illegally and thereby committed an offense under section 319A of the Code criminal and punishable under the same section of the Criminal Code.

“That you, Mohammed Bello Adoke, being a civil servant at the material time, the Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Government of Nigeria, in the course of 2013, in Abuja, under the jurisdiction of this honorable Court, have accepted for yourself without consideration, the sum of N300m to negotiate the negotiation and signature of the block 245 resolution agreement with Shell Nigeria Ultra Deep Limited, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited and thus committed an offense under article 119 of the Criminal Code and Punishable under the same article of the Criminal Code. “