One of MalaaFan favorite tracks have just been updated in 2020. In addition, a full tour announcement to accompany it.

The “Bling Bling” (2020 Remix) is now available via Confession, entering the new year with the same vigor and the same charisma that fueled the inevitable takeover of the dance scene by Malaa. In 2020, “Bling Bling” vibrates a completely redesigned and extended construction and an intoxicating bass line with dirt, matched with the famous lining – Whenever I come to your city, Bling Bling!

Although the OG version of “Bling Bling” is still up to date, it is the remix that we didn’t know we needed until today. The official remix pack exposed five productions of Matroda, retardants, Bart b, Volac and Hugo – and now we can hear Malaa’s redesigned expertise with this 2020 banger.

In addition, the North American Bling Bling Tour begins on February 27 and spans 10 dates in some of the country’s most iconic clubs. Malaa will also make its highly anticipated debut at Coachella later this year.

Listen below and buy tickets at malaamusic.com.

Malaa – Bling Bling (Remix 2020)

Bling Bling tour dates

FEB 27 – The Grand – Boston, MA

FEB 28 – Prysm Nightclub – Chicago, IL

FEB 29 – Marquee – New York, NY

MAR 06 – Believe Music Hall – Atlanta, GA

MAR 07 – HQ2 Nightclub – Atlantic City, NJ

MARCH 12 – Q Nightclub – Seattle, WA

MARCH 13 – Pure Lounge – Sunnyvale, California

02 APR – NOTO – Philadelphia, PA

03 APR – Live Stereo – Houston, TX

04 APR – Live Stereo – Dallas, TX

