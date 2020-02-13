Makis Giatras ready to write Patras Club Basketball’s most glorious chapter

Photo source: Promitheas Patras Twitter page

In the latest Eurocup GM poll, Promitheas Patras head coach Makis Giatras was ranked third best coach of the competition alongside Andrea Trinchieri and Sasha Djordjevic. The vote took place a few days after his boys placed 16th, but it seems more than certain that the 48-year-old would top the list if the process had only taken place a little later.

The Greek league coach of 2019 sits on the team bench for the third time in a row, which can be special for Promitheas, as they have reached the Greek Cup final for the first time in club history and are the favorites they are TOP 16 Eurocup group wins if they only play their cards correctly in the last game against Oldenburg in Germany. Winning the first title next Sunday (February 16) will not be easy as the opponent, AEK Athens, has more experience and a handful of top-class players (Nikos Zisis, Jonas Maciulis, Marcus Slaughter, Mario Chalmers). Last year Promitheas were finalists in the Greek league and eliminated AEK Athens in the semi-finals, while the current season has confirmed their upward trend: Big road wins against Morabanc Andorra, Virtus Bologna and Reyer Venezia only prove what coach Giatras is capable of.

He may not speak a word in English, but his work in one of the largest cities in Greece speaks volumes. TalkBasket.net sat with the sociable coach for a ten-minute interview in Heraclion, Crete, where Giatras and some of his players had a refreshing Greek all-star break.

“We had a nice weekend in Crete, but now the difficult part of the season is ahead of us. First, it’s the Greek Cup final next Sunday and our focus is inevitably on this special competition. However, in a season of high tension, lots of games, and uninterrupted games, it’s also important for us to find some time to relax, ”says the man Rick Pitino called the Greek equivalent of West Virginia coach Bob Huggins.

This is the first season in which the Patras Club expressly pursues high goals. The goal is not just to be a competitor, but to actually win at least one title, whether in national or international competition. “I believe that we are lucky every year to exceed every goal we set. This year our first goal was to reach the Eurocup TOP 16 and we did it pretty early, earlier than any other team. We would like to repeat last season in the Greek league, which was like a dream for Promitheas, and we were disappointed with the Greek Cup when we saw the tie against Panathinaikos, the fact that the match was in Patras combined with ours Concentration and Panathinaikos’ bad day gave us the chance to fight for the title. The mere fact that we defeated Panathinaikos makes us think we can win the trophy. Of course it is a difficult task not every year easy to get to. We will try to fight for it without too much pressure or fear. We know each other very well and will try to get the best possible result.

Panathinaikos OPAP coach Rick Pitino (left) jokes with Promitheas Patras coach Makis Giatras at the press conference for the Greek League final at OAKA Stadium in Athens, Greece. Photo source: paobc.gr

Promitheas had been working on a three-year plan since the club was promoted out of the second division in 2016. In the end, the Patras team consisted of finalists from the Greek league and BCL participants. This seems to be just the beginning for owners Evangelos Liolios and President Christos Milas, who have already worked out and presented a new plan for the future.

“Our owner has put our goals in order, namely to win the Greek league and take part in the Euroleague,” confirms Giatras. “I have been working for the Promitheas organization for many years. I have made various contributions. It is a team that I love and that respects me. It is always the management that sets the goals. Setting a goal is for everyone Permissible, but does not mean that you achieve what you set out to do. In my first season with the team, I said that dreams have no limit and have been a catchphrase ever since. No one has the right to stop me from dreaming To play in the Euroleague or to win the championship. After all, it is my dream and I will do what I want with it. Whether I will be successful or not will only be shown in the future Year surpass. “

Giatras is aware of the steps his team has to take to get where everyone in the city wants: “There are two ways to do this. Either you play the Eurocup final or you get a wild card like Zenit Saint Petersburg and Villeurbanne did. If you ask me, I’d rather go to the Euroleague for purely sporting reasons by reaching the Eurocup final. On the other hand, I’m not sure how long it will take for this to happen. If you look at the budgets of the Eurocup teams, you will find that it is crazy! Some of them are even bigger than the Euroleague teams: Virtus Bologna, Umana Reyer Venezia, Monaco. These are some of the teams we have faced. They are great organizations and Promitheas wants to be in the same boat. “

Reaching the Eurocup final this year is, in his view, “something very difficult. If I said it publicly, people would think I was crazy and they could lock me up! We will make an effort and those who underestimate us will pay for it. “

Giatras supports the motto “teams are built in the summer” and therefore prefers to keep his rosters intact most of the time. This season was certainly an exception to this rule and he explains why:

“I made more changes this year than in all my previous years combined. When you start a season and consciously rely on ten professional athletes and five young players. When problems arise that are related to team chemistry and mismatched personalities, some changes are inevitable. I’m not talking about replacing Octavius ​​Ellis. Robert Lowery was a good player who couldn’t help us. Then it was another very good player, Gerald Robinson, who also couldn’t adapt. Bogris could not stay on the team. We were very lucky to have two players like Mavrokefalidis and Mantzaris who are experienced and easy to get along with. They took their time, but finally they managed to understand our philosophy. We have Marvin Jones to replace Octavius ​​Ellis. He had previously played in the Greek league and showed in the game against Brescia that he could help us. We also signed James Bell as Robinson’s replacement. Although he hasn’t played for a while, I think he’ll get better because he’s a high quality player. “

It wasn’t easy to lose Octavius ​​Ellis in the middle of the season. Apart from his multifaceted contribution on both sides of the square, the 26-year-old center left Patras at lightning speed for Olympiacos, so that his former team had almost no time to clear things up. In this regard, the head coach of the “Reds”, Giorgos Bartzokas, apologized to Promitheas for “packing” their player, one of the cornerstones of Giatras’ team.

“I don’t know if Olympiacos was interested in him last summer. There were some rumors, but I think Ellis is rightly playing in the Euroleague. He worked hard, he’s a good person and I can only say that he is helped us both and was supported by the team, “he admits.” I knew that his contract included a buy-out clause, but I had no idea that he was on Friday morning, the day before our game in Rhodes Olympiacos signed, it was an important development, also because we had to register two new players (Jones, Bell) for the Eurocup if we thought we had a chance to advance to the next round, we had at home against Venezia lost and a lot of people thought we couldn’t beat them in Venice but we did and that gave us a solid chance to qualify. ”

Evangelos Liolios recently launched a platform to serve as a forum for discussion on a number of issues related to Greek basketball: the National Association’s approach, financial transparency, digital association between the association, local unions and clubs, and collaboration existence with the Greek Association of Professional Basketball Clubs. It’s no secret that the owner of Promitheas has the presidency of the Greek Federation in mind to become the person who will succeed Giorgos Vassilakopoulos after almost four decades.

“In order for changes to take place, some people have to be reinforced,” comments Giatras. “However, more than one person is required to make changes. I would say if we join together we can do it. Promitheas can be a pole for change. I have known Mr. Liolios for many years and can testify that he is interested in amateur sports. If his efforts can lead to more young players breaking through, it’s a blessing. I’m not a nihilist, so I can easily admit that the leaders of the Federation have done a great job in the past. Cooperation is essential to go one step further. “

Promitheas is lucky enough to have some of them on its squad. Their progress is one of the factors that determine the club’s future, provided they meet expectations. “Mantzoukas is a 16 year old boy and already has experience in the Greek league, which is very important at his age. The other boys (Bazinas, Kafezas, Kouroupakis, Kolios) are talented, but I don’t know if they see a lot of season because the team is growing. Promitheas will definitely give them the chance to play. ”

An important issue for everyone involved is to keep these young people on the ground so they can trust the process and not be taken away by lucrative contracts offered by wealthier clubs. Giatras says that such a development is inevitable because it is professional sport:

“It is unrealistic to assume that something like this could never happen. If a club can pay a large amount to get a player, they won’t even bother to ask or inform you. The development of a player has largely to do with yourself, how he feels in the team. Trust and confidence are important, as is the idea that the club’s program can take you to the next step. If all of this is true, there is nothing more to be done no buy-outs are required. On the other hand there are different levels. Personally I wouldn’t keep it if a player came up to me and said that he didn’t want to stay on the team and wanted to go to the next level. ”

This last sentence from Promitheas’ boss raises the question of Georgios Bogris and the way he left Patras to return to Iberostar Tenerife, the Spanish team that recently won the Intercontinental Cup. In its statements, the Greek center implied that it was his decision to leave due to lack of motivation. Evangelos Liolios said in an interview that the player “angered the team and that’s why we let him go”. When asked about the case, Makis Giatras openly chooses the second version of the story:

“Our relationship with him has been analyzed a lot. I did not say anything. It was clearly our decision. It had nothing to do with the fact that he wanted to play on a different level. “