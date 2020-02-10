Make-up products with a foundation that cannot be stirred

Scroll to view more pictures

Whether you are an uncomplicated minimalist or just do not have the time to do without an additional hour of sleep and get involved in a lengthy program, multitaskers like make-up products with foundation are a godsend. Most of the time they work as good as two separate products. Let’s face it, even if you find your lengthy beauty process meditative and entertaining, who doesn’t like to save a little time without compromising the outcome of your efforts?

While 2-in-1 beauty products are definitely not new, especially when it comes to masking creams, we are increasingly seeing new powders and primers infused with primer, so you can do without the somewhat controversial extra step. These primer additives work similarly to conventional primers and help to extend the wearing time of the product, blur the texture and fill enlarged pores.

Since some foundations can be problematic for people with sensitive and acne-prone skin, these built-in innovations may offer a good alternative to applying an additional product under your makeup. This emerging trend is currently gaining momentum and we are keeping our finger on the pulse with new drops in this time-saving category. In the meantime, here are our current favorites.

1. Maybelline Shine-Free Balance Foundation

For those who prefer a gloss-controlling and oil-absorbing primer to keep the oil in check, this extremely practical primer pen is actually equipped with a matt primer core. It glides easily and is quite miscible, but can control excess oil much better over the days than its drugstore counterparts in the same price range.

2. Neutrogena Nourishing Long Wear eyeshadow + built-in primer

The advent of eyeshadow primers has changed the development of palette-obsessed girls who love a bold eye that doesn’t fall and smudge. Depending on the formula and your goal (e.g. holding the glitter on for more than a minute or preventing color transitions on a cut), unfortunately it can be difficult to work with them, stickiness and adequate drying time.

3. e.l.f. Blush infused with primer

This recently launched drugstore hero has quickly reached a large fan base thanks to its super miscible formula that stays creamy (so for powder), looks fresh and intact all day.