Make-up by MUA contains traces of asbestos, research finds

Traces of asbestos have been found in an eye shadow palette of cosmetics brand MUA.

The palette, called “Silent Disco”, was discontinued in 2019 and has now been analyzed in a series of tests conducted as part of a new BBC Three series, Beauty Laid Bare.

In the program, the MUA palette is one of a number of talc-based beauty products that have been tested for asbestos contamination by Sean Fitzgerald, director of research and legal services at the Scientific Analytical Institute (SAI), a private laboratory based in the US.

All products were ordered directly through the store’s website before being sent to SAI to ensure that there was no risk of contamination during transportation.

Fitzgerald’s tests showed that asbestos was in three wells in the “Silent Disco” palette.

Asbestos is a term for a group of minerals made from microscopic fibers. It is now known as a potential carcinogen and can cause various other serious conditions, such as pleural thickening, when the lining of the lung thickens and swells.

But before the risks were known, asbestos was often used in buildings for insulation, floors and roofing and sprayed on ceilings and walls. However, it is now banned in the UK.

With regard to the findings of BBC Three, a spokesperson for MUA assured customers that the eyeshadow palette in question had been discontinued.

“Thanks to the BBC for sharing this research; we want to assure our customers that we take their care very seriously, “they said.

“This specific product – the Silent Disco Eyeshadow Palette – was a fashion item that was discontinued more than a year ago and is no longer for sale. However, this means that, as with all our products, we closely comply with all EU safety standards for pollutants and we keep complete test results, together with samples of each product.

“This means that we have been able to perform more recent tests on this exact batch of products, completed by two leading laboratories, one of which is the world’s leading authority in the field of cosmetic testing, which also showed no sign of contamination.”

The spokesperson encouraged all MUA customers involved to contact them directly via e-mail.

It is not the first time that asbestos has been found in a talc-based product. In October last year, Johnson & Johnson recalled a shipment of baby powder in the US after it was found to contain traces of asbestos by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Viral TikTok of black woman contours with eyeliner highlighting beauty industry problem

The FDA will hold a public meeting on 4 February on test methods for asbestos in talc and cosmetic products containing talc.

