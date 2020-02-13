Make the Internet more energy efficient through systemic optimization

By optimizing the system, researchers from the Swedish Technical University of Chalmers have helped to develop a model for a more energy-efficient internet system. Data center management algorithms, intelligent, error-correcting data chips and optical frequency combs can help reduce energy consumption. Photo credit: Yen Strandqvist / Chalmers

Researchers at Chalmers University of Technology in Sweden recently completed a five-year research project to make fiber optic communication systems more energy efficient. Her suggestions include intelligent, error-correcting data chip circuits that use ten times less energy. The project has produced several scientific articles in publications, including Nature communications,

Streaming films and music, scrolling through social media and using cloud-based storage services are part of everyday life. However, in order to live up to this digital lifestyle, a large amount of data has to be transmitted via fiber optic cables – and this amount is increasing at an almost unimaginable speed and consumes an enormous amount of electricity. This is not sustainable – at the current rate of increase without energy efficiency gains, the Internet alone will consume more electricity within 10 years than is currently being generated worldwide. Electricity generation cannot be increased to the same extent without massively increasing the use of fossil fuels to generate electricity, which in turn leads to a significant increase in carbon dioxide emissions.

“The challenge is to meet this inevitable need for capacity and performance, keep costs at a reasonable level, and minimize environmental impact,” said Peter Andrekson, professor of photonics at Chalmers’ Institute of Microtechnology and Nanosciences.

Andrekson was the leader of the five-year research project that has made significant progress in this area. In the early phase of the project, the Chalmers researchers identified the greatest energy losses in fiber optic systems. With this knowledge, they designed and built a concept for a data transmission system that uses as little energy as possible. The optimization of the system components against each other leads to considerable energy savings.

Currently, some of the most energy intensive components are error correction data chips used in optical systems to compensate for noise and interference. The Chalmers researchers have now redesigned these data chips with optimized circuits. “Our measurements show that the energy consumption of our refined chips is about ten times less than that of conventional error-correcting chips,” says Per Larsson-Edefors, professor of computer technology at Chalmers’ Institute for Computer Science and Engineering.

At the systemic level, the researchers also demonstrated the advantages of using optical frequency combs instead of separate laser transmitters for each frequency channel. An optical frequency comb emits light at all wavelengths simultaneously, which makes the transmitter very frequency stable. This considerably simplifies the reception of the signals and thus the energy efficiency.

Energy savings can also be achieved by controlling fiber communication at the network level. By mathematically modeling the energy consumption in various network resources, the data traffic can be controlled and controlled in such a way that the resources are used optimally. This is particularly useful when traffic varies over time, as is the case with most networks. To this end, the researchers developed an optimization algorithm that can reduce the network’s energy consumption by up to 70%.

The researchers were looking for the most energy-efficient overall solution possible without compromising system performance. These breakthroughs in research offer great potential for making the Internet of the future much more energy efficient. Several scientific articles have been published in the three research disciplines optical hardware, electronic systems and communication networks.

“Improving the energy efficiency of data transmission requires multidisciplinary expertise. The challenges lie at the meeting points between optical hardware, communication science, electrical engineering and more. This is why this project was so successful,” says Erik Agrell, professor for communication systems at the Faculty of Electrical Engineering in Chalmers.

Research could have great potential to make internet technologies much more energy efficient. It has led to several research publications in the three scientific disciplines of optical hardware, electronic systems and communication networks.

Pioneer for fast, energy-saving data communication

More information:

Lars Lundberg et al., Phase-coherent lightwave communication with frequency combs, Nature communications (2020). DOI: 10.1038 / s41467-019-14010-7

Christoffer Fougstedt et al. Energy efficient VLSI architectures with high throughput for product-like codes, Magazine for lightwave technology (2019). DOI: 10.1109 / JLT.2019.2893039

Mohammad Hadi et al. Joint, energy-saving traffic design and provision of services for metro-elastic optical networks, Magazine for optical communication and networking (2019). DOI: 10.1364 / JOCN.11.000578

Provided by

Chalmers University of Technology

Quote:

Making the Internet more energy efficient through systemic optimization (2020, February 13)

accessed on February 13, 2020

from https://techxplore.com/news/2020-02-internet-energy-efficient-optimization.html

This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealings for the purpose of private study or research, no

Part may be reproduced without written permission. The content is provided for informational purposes only.