Make sure that the fear of Coronavirus does not prevent you from supporting Chinese restaurants

Outbreaks are scary things, and fear can cause people to make bad decisions. Fear can cause people to buy a lot of masks that they don’t need, participate in casual racism or avoid delicious Chinese food. These are all bad things, and the latter causes many problems in Chinatowns and Chinese restaurants in the United States. This is a real shame because you are not more likely to get the corona virus in a Chinese restaurant than in any other restaurant in a big city.

Although the CDC has advised Americans to refrain from traveling to China, this does not apply to your local Chinatown. According to Vox: “99 percent of the cases are now located in mainland China. And more than half of them are in Hubei. “Like Dr. Jennifer Lo, medical director of the Boston Public Health Commission, explained to Boston’s WBUR if you are currently living (and dining) in the US, you should be more worried about the flu that, according to the CDC, 10,000 American deaths related to the dozen attributed to the new coronavirus.

The outbreak harms restaurants in two ways. Not only are there strict travel guidelines, but major US airlines have suspended service between the US and China, while Chinese airlines have greatly reduced or canceled travel to the US. This has resulted in huge financial losses for business, with some of the $ 258 billion Chinese tourists being spent annually while traveling, and the NYT reports that hundreds of trips have been canceled. This, in combination with unfounded rumors on social media, racist paranoia and xenophobia, results in empty restaurants throughout the country. According to Eater, the outbreak has reappeared “ancient tribes of racism and xenophobia that Chinese people frame as uncivilized, barbaric” others “who mistakenly link the virus to eating animals that Westerners consider unacceptable.

If you are worried about the virus, wash your hands, don’t touch your face, get a damn flu shot and keep yourself informed through reputable health organizations instead of social media or sensational publications. These are useful actions, but perpetuating racism and xenophobia, either by “harmless” jokes or memes, or by avoiding restaurants that you would normally visit often, is not useful. You rob business owners of rental money, rob their staff of wages and rob yourself of Chinese food.

