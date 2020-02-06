Make memes accessible to people with visual impairments

A Carnegie Mellon team has created a platform on which memes can be converted into sounds rather than text, to give people with visual impairments a feeling with music and sound effects. Photo credit: Carnegie Mellon University

People with visual impairments use social media like everyone else, often with the help of screen reader software. However, this technology falls short when it encounters memes that do not contain alternative text or alternative text to describe what is shown in the image.

To counteract this, Carnegie Mellon University researchers have developed a method that automatically identifies memes and uses pre-written templates to add alternative descriptive text that can be understood using existing assistive technology.

Memes are images that are copied and then overlaid with slight variations in text. They are often humorous and convey a shared experience, but “if you are blind, you miss that part of the conversation,” said Cole Gleason, Ph.D. Student at the Human-Computer Interaction Institute (HCII) of the CMU

“Memes may not seem to be the most important issue, but an essential part of accessibility is not deciding what deserves your attention for people,” said Jeff Bigham, Associate Professor at HCII. “A lot of people use memes, so they should be made accessible.”

Memes mostly live on social media platforms that prevent the addition of alternative text. For example, on Twitter, users can add alternative text to their images, but this feature is not always easy to find. Of the nine million tweets that the CMU researchers examined, one million contained images and only 0.1 percent alternative text.

Gleason said that basic computer vision techniques make it possible to describe the images that underlie each meme, be it a celebrity, a crying baby, a cartoon character, or a scene like a bus being torn open in a sinkhole. Optical character recognition techniques are used to decrypt the overlaid text, which can change with each iteration of the meme. Only one template describing the image needs to be created for each meme type, and the overlaid text can be added for each iteration of that meme.

However, it was difficult to write what the meme was supposed to convey.

“It depended on the meme whether the humor was translated. Some of the graphics are more nuanced,” said Gleason. “And sometimes it’s explicit and you can just describe it.” For example, in the full alternate text stands for the so-called “Success Child” meme “Toddler clenches his fist in front of the smug face. Overlay text above: Was a bad boy all year round. Overlay text below: Still have great gifts from Santa.”

The team also created a platform on which memes can be converted into sound rather than text. Users browse a sound library and drag and drop items into a template. This system was developed to translate existing memes and to convey the feeling through music and sound effects.

“One of the reasons we tried the audio memes was because we thought alternative text would end the joke, but people still preferred the text because they’re so used to it,” said Gleason.

Using the technology will be a challenge. Even if it were integrated into a Meme Generator website, this alternative text would not be copied automatically if the image were shared on social media.

“We should convince Twitter to add a new feature,” said Gleason. It could be something that would be added to a personal smartphone, but he found that it would be a burden on the user. CMU researchers are currently working on related projects, including a browser extension for Twitter that is trying to add alternate text for each image and could include a meme system. In another project, alternative text is to be integrated into the metadata of images that remain in the image wherever they were published.

This work was presented at the ACCESS conference in Pittsburgh earlier this year. Other researchers involved are Amy Pavel, postdoctoral fellow at HCII, Xingyu Liu, assistant professor at HCII Patrick Carrington and Lydia Chilton from Columbia University.

New technology makes internet memes accessible to people with visual impairments

Carnegie Mellon University

