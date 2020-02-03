Majority of Canadians Refuse to Pay for Prince Harry, the safety of Meghan Markle

No official announcement has been made on the issue of security for Prince Harry and Meghan, or who will cover the bill, now that they have officially left the royal family.



Montreal: A clear majority of Canadians believe that their country does not have to pay security for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, who have settled in British Columbia.

Seventy-seven percent of the people surveyed by Nanos Research, for CTV, believe that Canadian taxpayers do not have to pay for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex because they are not in Canada as representatives of the Queen.

Canada is a parliamentary monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II is the ruling head of state.

Only 19 percent of Canadians would have no objection to their country taking on part of the security costs.

Canadian authorities have only indicated that discussions were taking place.

More than two-thirds of Canadians feel the privacy of the couple and their son will be better respected in Canada than in Britain.

But Harry and Meghan – who live in Victoria, on Vancouver Island, take no risk: last month they gave the media a legal warning about photos of the Duchess who let her dogs out with Archie, their son.

Their lawyers claimed that the photos were taken without Meghan’s permission, the BBC reported, and the couple was prepared to take legal action.

Perhaps even more worrying for the long-term couple is that only 32 percent of those surveyed strongly supported maintaining ties with the royal family and the status of their country as a constitutional monarchy. Twenty-eight percent said they only slightly supported that option.

And 35 percent would be more or less strongly in favor of abolishing ties with the British monarchy.

The survey was conducted by telephone and online, with a sample of 1,003 Canadians and a margin of error of 3.1 percent.

