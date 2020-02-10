Major travel problems because the 90 km / h storm of Storm Ciara gives way to snow

Traffic slowly makes its way along the A66 at Bowes, County Durham, during Storm Ciara (Photo: PA)

Parts of the UK are bracing themselves for snowstorms and up to 20 cm of snow in the aftermath of Storm Ciara, and the travel disruption will continue.

Some areas saw rain in just 24 hours for a month and a half, and gusts of more than 90 miles per hour swept through the country on Sunday, causing widespread flooding. Thousands of people were left without electricity, some houses were evacuated, buildings were damaged and sporting events were postponed.

Flights, ferries and trains all saw cancellations and delays, while drivers were confronted with treacherous circumstances with flood water, fallen trees and other roads that closed debris. An amber-colored weather report from Met Office for wind, which had taken place in most of England, expired on Sunday at 9 p.m. when Storm Ciara left for northeastern Scotland.

But a yellow wind warning remained in effect throughout the UK until midnight, with strong winds, heavy showers, snow and ice expected on Monday. Northern Ireland and most of Scotland have a yellow warning for heavy snow and strong winds and Monday and Tuesday a yellow warning for snow and ice in North West England.

Many roads remain impassable today after heavy rains that hit the country at the weekend (Photo: PA)

A train between Faversham and London Victoria seemed to hit a big branch yesterday (Photo: PA)

A yellow warning for wind in the south is present on Mondays between 10:00 and 17:00.

With Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: “While Storm cleans Ciara, this does not mean that we are entering a quieter period of the weather. It remains very restless.

“There is colder air coming through the UK and we will feel a real drop in temperature, with an increased risk of snow in northern parts of the UK and probably in Scotland.

“There can be up to 20 cm on Mondays and Tuesdays and snowstorms are not excluded in strong winds.”

Train passengers are advised to contact the operators before they travel, as there will probably be a number of cancellations for early trains as Network Rail technicians work all night to assess the damage.

School closures due to Storm Ciara

Appleby-in-Westmorland, Cumbria, was heavily flooded when the river Eden burst its banks (Photo: PA)

A tree in Suffolk leans dangerously over a wall after being knocked down by Storm Ciara (Photo: PA)

Motorists are also warned to be careful with continued disruption of the road network and difficult driving conditions that are likely to continue until rush hour.

And airports across the country on Sunday evenings told travelers to check their flight with their airline due to continuing bad weather conditions.

British Airways said in a statement that according to the schedule of Monday there will be a “small domino effect”.

“We are contacting those affected and have hired additional customer teams to help them with a range of options, including a full refund or an alternative flight between now and Thursday,” the airline said.

“Any customer flying a short distance from or to Heathrow or Gatwick can also choose to adjust their travel plans if they prefer to fly again.”

A fallen tree near Launceston, Bodmin Moor, blocked the road (Photo: PA)

Many trees have fallen, blocking roads throughout the country – this photo was taken in Suffolk yesterday (photo: PA)

Flood water at the top of the bridge in Appleby (Photo: SWNS)

On Sunday more than 200 flood warnings were issued throughout England, with the city of Appleby in Westmorland, in Cumbria, being hit hard.

The Irwell River erupted in Radcliffe, Greater Manchester, while areas such as Blackpool, Whalley, Longton and Rossendale were hit by floods in Lancashire.

The fastest gusts of 97 miles per hour were recorded on the Isle of Wight on Sunday, with 93 miles per hour of wind hitting Aberdaron, a village on the tip of the Llyn peninsula.

Inland, Manchester Airport recorded flurries of 86 miles per hour, while 178 mm of rain fell in Honister Pass, in Cumbria, in the 24 hours to 16 hours on Sundays – about one and a half times the average February rainfall of 112 mm.

According to Energy Networks, around 539,000 people had a power outage on Sunday with 118,000 without power at 4:00 PM across the UK.

A truck stands in a precarious corner after it was damaged by the wind on the A20 near Dover (Photo: i-Images)

This truck blew over the M1 at Milton Keynes yesterday (photo: LNP)

Cars depicted underwater in Mytholmroyd affected by floods despite millions spent on defenses (Photo: AFP)