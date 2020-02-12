Major Labor Strikes rose in 2019 – Mother Jones

Last May, for the second year in a row, thousands of teachers from the public school in North Carolina marched in red t-shirts to the Capitol to demand better funding for public schools and Medicaid. Partly because of the strike, Governor Roy Cooper refused to sign a budget that did not include robust pay increases for teachers.



The teachers from North Carolina were not the only ones who worked massively last year. Data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics this week show that 2019 had a larger number of “major work stoppages”, meaning strikes and exclusions, involving 1,000 or more employees than any year since 2001. The Institute of Economic Policy notes that 2019 also has the most strikes with 20,000 or more employees than any year since 1993, when BLS first started tracking.

The General Motors strike in September and October was the biggest strike of the year in terms of lost working days; the 29-day strike, involving 46,000 employees, resulted in a cumulative loss of more than a million days of work and a loss of $ 600 million for GM.

But the increase in strikes has been overwhelmingly dominated by the education sector. More than half of all strike workers last year were teachers, according to data from BLS. The three largest strikes of the decade were held by teachers in North Carolina (twice, in 2018 and 2019) and in Arizona. While some teachers went on strike for a better wage, many focused on legal cuts to education and expansion of charter schools.

In a 2018 Mother Jones story, Eddie Rios and Annie Ma analyzed data to show the decline in public school funding since the economic crash. “Education spending fell sharply after the recession,” they wrote. “In 2016, 25 states per student made less money available for public schools than before the 2008 recession.”

As I wrote in December, there was a sharp increase in strike work in 2010, mainly led by teachers’ unions:

The Chicago strike, which won teachers by 16 percent for 16 years and reduced the emphasis on test scores in their assessments, showed teachers across the country what was possible. By the end of the decade, the tactics used in Chicago had increased enormously. The teachers’ strike in West Virginia from February to March 2018 was soon followed by strikes across the state in Arizona, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Colorado, and North Carolina – and by major victories. Teachers from West Virginia won a wage increase of five percent and a commission to cover insurance costs. In 2019, teachers in Los Angeles won more counselors, nurses, and librarians for their students. In Kentucky, the fight between Matt Bevin and the teachers’ union may have cost him a re-election.

The strike at the end of the decade comes even when the unemployment rate remains below 4 percent. In a report published yesterday, researchers from the Economic Policy Institute suggest that this means that employees are confident that if they lose their job by leaving, they can find another. It also suggests that employees are not satisfied with their wages. “Working people don’t see the robust wage growth that you would expect with such low unemployment,” the researchers said, “and inequality continues to grow.”