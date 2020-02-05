Mainstream environmental groups are finally becoming more diverse

Photo: Getty

A new report shows that environmental organizations improve employee diversity, but that they still have a long way to go.

For five years now, the Green 2.0 watchdog from the environmental group has been publishing an annual report on how different non-profit organizations and foundations are doing in terms of hiring and promoting people in color and women. Since 2017, many of the major US environmental organizations have seen an increase in the number of colored people in staff, particularly among senior staff and board members. Unfortunately, this statistical difference only appears when the report removes the largest organization (which is not mentioned in the report) from the mix that yields largely white staff results.

Without this, the average number of full-time people in color in organizations increased by 2 percent to 52 in 2019. However, among senior employees there was a 4 percent increase from 2017 to an average of 6 senior employees in these organizations, including the largest respondents . For board members – one of the highest and most respected positions at these institutions – the increase was 3 percent, which translates into an average of one person in color added to the boards of groups.

“This is the start of progress,” said Whitney Tome, the executive director of Green 2.0, in a press release. “It is crucial that all these NGOs and foundations connect better with the demographics of the United States.”

This is good news! The current environmental movement in general has a problem of whites. And by that I mean that it is crooked and not representative of American society, especially in view of the disproportionate impact of people with a mild environment. This issue affects both science and policy. Given the racist history behind the rise of nature conservation and the creation of national parks, the green movement has a lot to take into account. Hiring people of color is the absolute minimum that these groups must do.

But while this report saw its highest voluntary nature Participation of organizations, including data from 90 percent of the top 40 non-profit organizations in the environment and 35 percent of their top 40 financiers, still provides only a small overview of what these organizations actually look like. And Tome noted that she is “cautiously optimistic” about these findings, because organizations still have to bring more people of color into the lap and their long-term commitment still needs to be tested.

One thing the report does not address is representation at small and medium-sized environmental organizations. Dorceta Taylor, a professor at the University of Michigan and author of the first Green 2.0 report released in 2014, has researched this topic where she has interviewed thousands of groups. She is happy to see some improvement in the regular non-profit organizations, but she said the results are not so positive when you look at smaller places. Change does not happen so quickly or at the same level for groups with fewer employees.

“That is one thing to make very, very clear: there is still a lot of work to be done,” Taylor told Earther.

Part of the challenge, she said, is that these groups do not invest money in diversity initiatives. They also do not always know how to recruit people of color.

She credits, in part, the younger generation for this renewed interest in diversity between organizations. We see young people completely transforming the environmental movement through strikes in the climate, lawsuits and direct action. Instead of running to these legacy environmental organizations for opportunities, many of these teenagers even create their own environmental organizations that are in line with their values.

“This younger group of students see it differently and want something different,” Taylor said. “They want climate justice. They want energy justice, not just energy or climate change. They want a combination of things that help them achieve the social inequalities that underlie and in some ways are disproportionately affected by some of these mega events and bad problems that we see and have. “

That kind of perspective is what is needed because resolving climate change, cleaning up polluted areas and tackling the environmental crisis will not happen without addressing color communities. This work cannot succeed without involving the communities most affected by this mess in discussions and actions to find solutions.

