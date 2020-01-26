Main pillars of music and newcomers are in favor of integrating Grammy

NEW YORK, NY. – Drama about fairness and inclusion at the Grammy Awards, broadcast on the big Sunday of Music, when newcomers and industry leaders supported Sean Diddy Combs and his powerful speech put the Recording Academy on a watch to improve the rap and R nomination process & B in the main categories.

“I think if you’re smart, you’ll hear Diddy,” said the Associated Press’s soulful singer Lucky Daye on the red carpet.

British rapper Labrinth added: “Hopefully there will be a conversation to really think about what happened.”

A few days ago, Deborah Dugan, the Academy CEO just ousted, claimed that the prices were manipulated and filled with conflicts of interest. At the Clive Davis Gala on Saturday evening, Combs – who was honored – spoke for 50 minutes with the words:

“So I say this with love for the Grammys because you really need to know that, every year you kill us, man. Man, I speak about the pain. I speak for all these artists, the producers, the managers. The Time to create these records, put your heart in them, and you just want a balanced playing field. ”

Bluesman Keb ‘Mo’, who has been a member of the Academy over the years, said his internal experiences were “nothing but an integrity” process. “

Others said that the words and support from Combs will hopefully go a long way.

“I think sometimes there are always optimizations that can be carried out. … I think sometimes you just have to rethink the process, “said gospel artist Tasha Cobbs Leonard.” I hope this happens in every category now. “

The Grammys were criticized over the years when Beyoncé, Kanye West, Eminem, Mariah Carey and other top stars lost in key categories, including the album of the year and the best new artist. The rap and R&B stars often lag behind their pop, rock and country counterparts.

Boys Noize, along with Skrillex and Ty Dolla $ ign, supported the red carpet issue.

“Everyone should be here. Blacker, more feminine, ”said Boys Noize.

Ty Dolla $ ign added, “People will surely stand up.”

Associated press journalist Marcela Isaza from Los Angeles contributed to this report.

