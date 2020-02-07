Mailman saves missing two-year-old boy walking barefoot on the highway

Keith Rollins, a member of the US postal service, found Ethan Adeyemi alone on the highway. (Photo: WUSA)

A postman rescued a missing toddler walking barefoot along a highway.

US Postal Service employee Keith Rollins found the boy shivering and wet when he walked down I-95 in Maryland on Thursday morning.

According to Howard County police, the child, Ethan Adeyemi, was missing since Wednesday night after running away from relatives outside his home in Elkridge.

Ethan reportedly followed an adult outdoors and disappeared shortly after 10 p.m.

The boy’s family called the police who went looking for the toddler with K9 units, drones, helicopters and firefighters.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3yJ74EC7qEc (/ embed)

Neighbors also searched the area for the child, but there was no trace of the boy.

In the end it was a stranger who didn’t even know the boy was missing, who found him.

“Jealous friend beat wife to death and then called her to the hospital”

Rollins said he was driving the I-95 around 8 am when he saw something that struck him.

“I happened to see a head. I didn’t know if it was a human head or an animal, so I stopped and called 911, “Rollins told CBS.

He got out of his vehicle and approached the boy who “only had training pants and a sweatshirt, no shoes or socks.”

Vigilance for coronavirus whistleblower doctor who died of an infection in China

“So I went to him. I said, “Hey friend, how are you?” What’s your name? Is everything alright? “He looked at me, but I didn’t get a response from him,” Rollins said.

Authorities later said their boy has autism and is currently non-verbal.

“As soon as I didn’t get an answer from him, I just decided to scoop him up and take him to my vehicle,” Rollins said.

“I had a sweater that I was trying to cover him with, and turned my head and I called the police back and said I had the little boy in my vehicle, within a few minutes, the police were there.”

Ethan was taken to a hospital where he was treated for hypothermia. He was home again on Thursday evening and he is fine, his uncle said.

“Give God the honor that I could help at that moment and was in the right place at the right time … But a hero? No, not at all, “Rollins said.