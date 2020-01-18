Mahira Khan's vacation photos from Mexico give us a serious case of Wanderlust

Mahira Khan is the darling of Pakistan and there is nothing that this starlet does that goes unnoticed. It has been in the headlines for as long as we can remember and has become a force to be reckoned with. From her stellar acting skills to her pretty smile and her sense of original style, the starlet is truly a class apart. She has attracted a huge following fan over a short period of time and currently has her hands full with a number of projects. She is an avid social media user and often uses her Instagram and Twitter accounts to share insights from her life with her fans.

And his most recent articles on Instagram are a series of photos from his last trip to Mexico. After browsing actor Raees’ Instagram account, we most certainly have a major case of wanderlust. Not only do the photos give us a major fomo, but they make us want to pack our bags and go on vacation! Mahira Khan published a series of photos that began with a photo of herself sitting on a bench and basking in the sun. She looks so dreamy, dressed in a tie and dye top and sporting super cool beach waves. In a second photo posted by the starlet in the same outfit, she can be seen sporting gold earrings and candy on her arms. Without makeup, Mahira Khan looks as dreamy as Tulum beach. Mahira Khan, in his Mexico photo series, has also published great photos of the beach and the sky. The photos show that there is nothing better than a perfect day at the beach.

It appears that Mahira Khan also went shopping in Tulum and posted a photo of two Fedora hats, captioned the message: “These hats have feelings.” Mahira Khan then explored the city and found some quirky uber wall art and graffiti along his way. She posted a series of photos in a street art album adorned on the walls and sides of buildings. “Art is served in every nook and cranny of the city …”, she captioned the message.

Now, if you are a fan of Mahira Khan, then you will know that the actress has meaning with words and her last post in the Mexico series is the real representation of it. She went to Instagram and shared a series of photos of the number of paintings she spotted in front of small cafes and shops. “Self-love is the greatest remedy,” reads one of the signs, while another reads: “Be the moon and inspire people even when you are far from being full.”

We most certainly loved Mexico by browsing through the photos of Mahira Khan and wonder if she will post more photos of her fabulous trip. We certainly hope so!

