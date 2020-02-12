Mahira Khan is grateful for Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed in this beautiful way.

Mahira Khan is probably one of Pakistan’s biggest superstars, but she has always been generous in praising the work of her contemporaries. Recently, Urwa Hocane published the preview of his first film as a producer, Tich Button, announcing that he was scheduled to premiere on Eid-ul-Fitr. Mahira Khan retweeted Urwa Hocane’s tweet with the title “Bhaiiiii waaaaah!” (Together with the dancer and the emoticons of the heart). She tagged Urwa Hocane and her husband Farhan Saeed in this tweet. While Urwa Hocane thanked Mahira Khan for citing his famous song “Zaalima” from the Raees movie, Farhan Saeed thanked Mahira Khan for calling her “superstar,” which was also his popular movie that premiered last year with great success.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h9dJUANaJYQ (/ embed)

This button is the debut movie of Urwa Hocane as producer. From the breakthrough, one can see Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali, Feroze Khan and Sonya Hussain in the lead roles. It is a story based on a town in Punjab and Istanbul. While Farhan Saeed and Feroze Khan can be seen performing some stunts, Iman Ali looks incredibly beautiful in his glamorous avatars. Sonya Hussain can be seen in traditional clothing that looks colorful and bright. Apparently, Tich Button seems to be a happy and enjoyable movie. It has been produced by Urwa Hocane in collaboration with ARY Films and directed by Qasim Mureed Shah.

Mahira Khan, Farhan Saeed and Urwa Hocane were last seen together during the Pakistan International Screen Awards 2020 held in Dubai.

While Mahira Khan and Urwa Hocane have a strong position as film actresses, Tich Button will be practically the first film with a central role for Farhan Saeed. Prior to this, he was seen doing a cameo in Punjab Nahi Jaungi. It will be the second film by Feroze Khan and the third film by Sonya Hussain. The name of Iman Ali needs no introduction when it comes to movies. She was last seen in Mah-e-Mir with Fahad Mustafa in 2016.

.