Pakistani film actress Mahira Khan, who often treats her fans with amazing images, posted a photo recently, where she decided to break the conventional rules for once.

When publishing the image, the actress wrote: “Someone suggested adjusting the photo … bhai hum nahi hotey adjust (I will not adjust / compromise)”.

In the picture, you can see the actress in an avatar without glamor with a low bun, looking fondly at the camera. However, there is a catch: the image is unfortunately titled, which makes it appear that the actress is lying on her side.

Although he confused the audience at first, everyone soon realized what he meant. People praised the actress for her intelligent movement.

One user wrote: “I almost felt that I had to stretch my arms to break your fall.”

“You don’t even need to do it, you’re perfect just the way you are!” Wrote a second user.

Another Instagram installer commented: “However, this framework is better!”

Some people also thought that the actress was lying on the floor, with a reaction that said: “At first, I thought you fell to the ground!”

The 35-year-old actress made her Bollywood debut with Raees director Rahul Dholakia, starring Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role.

He has also been part of the protagonist of Fawad Khan The Legend Of Maula Jatt, an action drama that has been written and directed by Bilal Lashari.

