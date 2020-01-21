Let yourself be enthused because the very first Pakistan International Screen Awards (PISA) will all take place on February 7, 2020 at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai. And the best of the Pakistani entertainment industry is ready to adorn the red carpet! Masala! can confirm that superstars Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan will be part of the prestigious event.

Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan

Fawad Khan, the loyal Pakistani, has starred in box office successes like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Legends of Maula Jutt and in hit TV series like Khoobsurat and Humsafar. Fawad recently launched an initiative called The Next Big Story, calling on all storytellers to submit their work for the chance to work with their production company Alter Idom Films.

Mahira Khan, co-star of Fawad Humsafar, will join the PISA red carpet. Currently on vacation in Mexico with friends (as seen on her Instagram), Mahira is the only Pakistani actress to join the Bollywood 100 crores club after her movie Raees, with Shah Rukh Khan, became a huge success at the box office. Mahira was also recently appointed UNHCR National Goodwill Ambassador in November 2019.

The star-studded event will also see surprising performances by the artists! The inaugural star event will see around 17,000 spectators at the Coca Cola Arena. Glamorous red carpet, exceptional performances and presenting the best of the best talent in the Pakistani film industry and social media stars, the event will bring together icons of the film industry and young talented and dynamic artists who have created a huge audience. in the subcontinent in such a short time.

