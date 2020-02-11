Mahindra’s net profit declines by 85% and is not experiencing an early revival

But he should soon add that the latest reports say Chinese factories are open again and deliveries have started to a limited extent. But we need normal deliveries to meet the deadline.

Goenka also said that the coronavirus outbreak has no impact on the production of BS-VI models.

He announced that BS-IV gasoline models will be more expensive by Rs 20,000 per unit, while diesel models will be more expensive by at least Rs 1.3 lakh per unit, as there is an additional escalation in input costs of Rs 50,000-80,000 per unit alone , However, we hope to stagger the price increase.

As a parallel growth strategy to cushion the effects of the weak domestic market, Goenka will open up new regions to improve the volume.

“We want to enter Vietnam at the end of this year and Russia in the middle of the financial year,” said Goenka.

Regarding plans to revive the fighting Korean arm Saangyong, he said they would have invested 500 million rupees in the unit over the next two years. Of these 300 million won will be revived and the remaining one will be used to repay the existing debt.

“We will have the financial close for it by the end of March,” said Goenka, adding that the unit has long had a cash effect. “After completing this new investment in the next two years, we hope to fully revitalize the business.”

Goenka also said that as part of the overall strategy, they will try to benefit from Saangyong’s and Ford’s R&D capabilities, which they used to set up a joint venture last year.

The Mahindra-Ford joint venture, which was awarded the CCI contract, will launch two models with the C-SUV and B-SUV code names in the next fiscal year. The company also checks whether something can also be shared from Saangyoung.

Of the planned joint investments of 18,000 rupees through the joint venture with Ford, he said that the joint venture had already saved 1,000 rupees through the joint development of the C-SUV and would save 400 rupees for the B-SUV, he added Add the goal Over the next three years, a further 1,000 billion rupees are to be saved, thereby reducing the planned investments of 18,000 billion rupees to 15,000 billion rupees.

Goenka said Mahindra will launch four models over the next two years – code-named W601, which will be launched in the third quarter of fiscal year 21, and Z101, which will be launched in the first quarter of fiscal year 22 become.

The Mahindra counter fell 0.7 percent to 524.40 rupees against BSE, while the Sensex rose 0.6 percent.