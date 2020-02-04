Mahim Dargah becomes ‘first’ Indian place of worship to install preamble in buildings

At the 607th Urs celebration of Saint Shah Makhdoom Fakih Ali, a copy of the preamble was revealed in the buildings of the Mahim and Haji Ali Dargah.

A dargah in Mahim of Mumbai probably became the first place of worship in India this Saturday to show the preamble to the constitution within its buildings.

On the occasion of the 607th Urs or anniversary of the death of Saint Shah Makhdoom Fakih Ali, a copy of the preamble was revealed in the buildings of the Mahim and Haji Ali Dargah. The sanctuary thus became the first place of worship in all religions in India to install a preamble in its buildings.

The dargah also became the first to lift a tricolor inside its buildings.

Indian Express reported that the ceremony was attended by a group of a few hundred scientists, secular academics, teachers and lawyers, as well as police officers among other professionals. Those present greeted the preamble as it was unveiled and sang the national anthem.

According to the dirgah’s leader Suhail Khandwani, the move was intended to promote solidarity for common harmony and peace in society.

The preamble to the constitution of India, which, among other things, declares the country a secular, democratic republic, has been widely cited by activists and anti-government protesters across the country following the adoption of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 in December.

Recently, the convention government in Rajasthan led by Ashok Gehlot has also made the reading of the preamble compulsory in schools in the state.

