Mahesh Pandey's Vidya Cross crosses 100 episodes

Cast and producer Mahesh Pandey are satisfied with their hit show Vidya spanning 100 episodes. The show is based on the state of education in the country and is doing very well. “It’s incredible. This is an important step for us and we hope to achieve many more. Vidya is a unique show in concept with a social message and it is simplicity of course, ”says actor Meera Deosthale.

She adds that filming the show was an absolute pleasure. “The journey went well and we reached 100 episodes so early that I didn’t even realize it. I hope people continue to love us and watch us. I would like to thank all the fans and the public, ”she says.

Mahesh Pandey’s Vidya

Meanwhile, actor Vaquar Shaikh adds, “It feels good and is so positive that it seems overwhelming that people love us and that the series and ratings have never gone down. They just go up. So it’s a very positive and very impressive feeling that whatever efforts we make from all departments; the writers, the actors, the creative teams, the cameraman, the spot boy, whatever hard work we do, it goes in the right direction. It feels good when your efforts have been so well received and people love them, ”he says.

The show means a lot to him. “The show is very special for me. I play a negative role after a very long time and I am glad that people like this shade of me. I am able to deliver and get through and make people believe that I am as cruel as Nanku Singh. You start to believe in yourself more strongly when people like your performance, ”he says.

Mahesh Pandey is pleased with the response the show has received. “People like the simplicity of the characters and the way the story is told. In the coming weeks, there will be interesting developments in history that the public will surely like “

