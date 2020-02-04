Mahesh Manjrekar and Deepti Naval will direct the web show of the director of Hichki Siddharth P Malhotra

Actors Mahesh Manjrekar and Deepti Naval will star in a Siddharth P Malhotra web show of the “Hichki” fame.

The program, “Pawan & Pooja,” follows the lives of three couples, all experiencing love at a different age.

“I have always been driven by experimentation, I think it allows us to innovate and learn while providing what viewers want,” said Malhotra, who is also known for television shows like “Dil Mil Gaye” and “Sanjivani.”

“Wan Pawan & Pooja” began with the same thought, we wanted to explore how love changes as we get older. Having a team that is aligned and wants to create quality content helps build the right foundation that shines in the final product, ”he added.

The show has a joint cast, which includes Mahesh and Deepti.

When working with Mahesh, he shared: “Mahesh is a veteran actor and is visible in every shot he takes, but once out of the camera, one would never believe what a fun person he is.”

Mahesh added that “Pawan & Pooja” discovers new aspects of love, takes advantage of the typical problems they face in today’s fast-paced life. “Working with people like Deepti Naval and Siddharth Malhotra is always a delight, because they understand the trade and the script is their top priority,” he said.

“Pawan & Pooja” will begin airing from Valentine’s Day – February 14 on MX Player.

