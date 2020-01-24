Tollywood star Mahesh Babu, currently on holiday with her family in New York, makes headlines not only for the success of her release of Sankranti Sariler Neekevvar, but also for buzz following his next, which is provisionally called # SSMB27.

The latest news regarding the other Mahesh Babu is that actor Telugu will play director of filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

# SSMB27: Will Mahesh Babu play the next director of Vamshi Paidipally with a spy and not a gangster?

It was last year when his future speculated about how a skilful actor would play a gangster.

Gangster or Spy? Nothing has been confirmed yet, because the creators and the actor still have to make an official statement concerning them.

With # SSMB27 it will be the second time Mahesh and Vamshi team up for a film project. The duo of director and actor from Vamshi and Mahesh had previously collaborated with Maharshi, which was released last summer and was declared one of Tollywood’s biggest hits in 2019.

Producers # SSMB27 allegedly teamed up with music feeling and music director S Thaman to compose music for the next Mahesh Babu.

Speaking of Mahesh’s latest release of Sariler Neekevvar, the film met great in theaters. Director Anil Ravipudi has Rashmiku Mandanna as her leading lady.

The action drama has Prakasha Raj as the lead leader and starring actress Vijayashanthi.

