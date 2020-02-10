Jodi in real life of superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, who is one of Tollywood’s most famous and famous couples, participated in her 15th wedding anniversary early today. On this special occasion, Mahesh turned to his Instagram account to share an adorable image with his better half.

The star of Sarileru Neekevvaru along with the image had a subtitle that said: “Happy 15 my love! ❤ I love you a little more every day 🤗 @namratashirodkar ”

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.instagram.com/p/B8XqWS_HvxV/embed" width="320" height="320" frameborder="0"></noscript>

Mahesh Babu celebrates his 15th wedding anniversary by publishing an adorable photo with his wife Namrata Shirodkar

Speaking of the image, one can see the duo of actors dressed in white clothes with all the smiles.

Mahesh and Namrata fell in love during the filming of their 2000 Vamsi release, which was also Telugu’s debut movie. The duo got hooked in 2005 before they left for more than 4 years.

Namrata is famous for its powerful acts in the Hindu companies Vaastav, Dil Vil Pyar Vyar, Kachche Dhaage, etc. Namrata, who is also a former beauty contest winner, was crowned with the title of Miss India Universe in 1993.

Mahesh and Namrata are blessed with two children, their son Gautham and their daughter Sitara.

Speaking of Mahesh, the Telugu heartbreaker who is currently on a break after the success of his last release, Sarileru Neekevvaru, will begin his next one, that is, SSMB27 once he returns from his break with the filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!