Maharashtra’s Budget for the 2021 financial year to be presented on 6 March

Mumbai: The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra will present its first budget on March 6, while the legislator will hold a discussion on women’s safety during the session and also submit a bill to make Marathi mandatory in all state schools.

The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the state legislator completed the agenda for the budget session on Monday, which starts on February 24 and ends on March 20. According to the committee’s decision, the budget session will last almost four weeks and have a total of 18 working days.

The state budget for the 2020-21 financial year will be presented at the meeting on 6 March. This will be the first budget of the triple MVA government that took office on November 28.

It has been learned from officials that the committee also decided on 5 March to hold a debate in the legislature on the safety of women in the state. The discussion will take place after the horrific incident in the city of Hinganghat in the Wardha district, where a 25-year-old female teacher was set on fire by her stalker in early February and died a week later.

The BAC meeting was attended by Prime Minister Uddhav Thackeray, his deputy Ajit Pawar, assembler Nana Patole, council chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar together with group leaders from both governing and opposition parties.

On the first day of the session, the government led by Thackeray will submit a bill to make Marathi compulsory in all schools, regardless of their medium, officials said.

The same day, the government of the Shiv Sena NCP Congress will also submit a resolution in the legislature to grant Marathi the status of classical language, they said. After approval by the legislator, the resolution will be sent to the government of the Union for its nod. The government will introduce a total of five accounts and as many regulations as possible during the budget session, officials said.

At the meeting, BJP leader and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar proposed to submit a motion to the meeting in honor of Hindutva ideologist V D Savarkar, they said. Speaker Patole has yet to make a decision about it, the officials said.

“We have to give a message that the Maharashtra assembly respects freedom plane Veer Savarkar. Now we have to see if their (state government) love for him is in the heart or just in words, tweeted Mungantiwar.

