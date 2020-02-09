Maharashtra observes a high relapse in illegal youth

In the meantime, the number of repeat offenders among adults has increased steadily. However, taking the percentile into account, there was a decline in 2018. According to NCRB data, out of 3,27,965 adults arrested in 2016, 3,819 turned to crime, which experienced a drastic surge in the following years. Of the 3,22,181 people detained in 2017, more than 33,645 were repeat offenders, while the number of relapses decreased to 26,641 in 2018, of which 3.38,896 were arrested.

A senior police officer attributed the sudden relapse in adolescents to easy Internet access, deepened knowledge of technology and technology manipulation methods, and people to cheat them. In addition, the police follow constant measures and strict rules to contain relapses and allow the arrested suspects to start a new life in accordance with law and order.

A child psychologist based in the city, Dr. Ali Gabrani, who practices at Masina Hospital, claims that detainees need adequate counseling in prison to reduce the number of repeat offenders. “In addition to the strict law enforcement agencies, the police should primarily give instructions to the arrested suspects, especially the youth who are in conflict with the law, as they are at a very fragile age. When faced with punishment and the law, this could further increase their fear of law and order. Afterwards they also need the support of their family / peers to motivate them to live a respectable life and to find no shelter in crime. ”