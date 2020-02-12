Maharashtra Govt’s ‘Shiv Bhojan’ on Rs 10 is a Rage with more than 2 Lakh meals sold in 17 days

The economic Rs 10 ‘Shiv Bhojan’ thali from the Maharashtra government sells almost like hot cakes. In the past 17 days, it has been sustained by 2.33,738 hungry customers in 139 distribution centers, averaging 13,750 meals a day, an official said here on Wednesday.

The ‘Shiv Bhojan’ thali, launched on January 26, now attracts hordes with queues seen outside many of the centers around the state during lunch hours.

Starting with 11,300 plates on the opening day, within the first week of launch, the number of customers shot up to 1.05,887 and since then it has more than doubled to 11 February, the official said.

Personally controlled by Chief Uddhav Thackeray, the emphasis is on maintaining quality control, cleanliness and the best quality of food for needy people.

To ensure proper implementation, Thackeray was busy with video conferencing with many customers in the first few days after the launch of the affordable meal plan.

As he discussed his pet schedule, the CM looked for their responses to food quality, service, and looked for suggestions for further improvement, and people responded very positively.

“Many customers appreciated food quality, service and offered the CM blessings to satisfy the poor people’s hunger for an affordable Rs 10 per plate,” the official said.

The ‘Shiv Bhojan’ centers started in public places such as outside the district hospitals, train stations, bus stalls, government offices and market places where the poor and needy gather en masse on a daily basis.

The ‘Shiv Bhojan’ consists of a bowl of rice and dal, a vegetable, 2 chapatis and a dessert. Each thali costs the government Rs 50 and Rs 35 respectively in urban and rural centers, which is subsidized for the poor people who can enjoy the meal for only Rs 10 per plate.

Given the huge response from the pilot project, government teams are now busy implementing it on a much larger scale throughout the state, the official said.

Inspired by the ‘Shiv Bhojan’ thali, the state Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party launched an Rs 30 ‘Deendayal Thali’ from 11 February in the temple city of Pandharpur (Solapur district).

