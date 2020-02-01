Maharashtra Govt to seek legal advice on reducing Muslim quotas, says Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik said that quota insurance for Muslims is part of the common minimum program that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi’s voters – Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress – had worked out before they formed the government last year.

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra will seek legal advice on reducing five percent reservation for Muslims in the state, said Minority Ministers Nawab Malik on Saturday.

He said that ensuring quota for Muslims is part of the common minimum program that the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi’s voters – Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress – had worked out before they formed the government last year.

“We will seek legal advice on reducing quotas for Muslims. This has not been decided yet, but steps will certainly be taken,” said Malik.

In June 2014, a few months before the election of the meeting, the then dispensation from the Congress NCP approved a 5 percent reservation for Muslims in government service and education and also issued a regulation to that effect.

“The BJP-led government was formed in the state in October of that year and the regulation expired,” Malik said.

He added, however, that the Bombay Supreme Court had given a green signal for giving Muslim education quotas. But the previous government of Devendra Fadnavis has not made a decision on that, he claimed.

