Maharashtra forms committee for investigating alleged telephone taps by previous government

updated:February 3, 2020, 5:24 PM IST

Photo from the file of Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has set up a high-level commission to investigate alleged telephone tapping by the previous BJP-led government, Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh said Monday.

An extensive investigation will be carried out within six weeks by the two-man committee consisting of additional head secretary (home) Srikant Singh and Amitesh Kumar, joint police commissioner (intelligence service), tweeted Deshmukh.

“The home department received many complaints from political parties and leaders about abuse of telephone tapping by the previous government,” he said in another tweet. “This abuse of power violates the right to freedom and privacy as enshrined in the constitution of India and is a threat to national security,” said the NCP minister.

Former Prime Minister Devendra Fadnavis denies allegations that telephones of political leaders were bugged during his government.

After the accusations surfaced last month, the BJP leader asked the government led by Shiv Sena to order a probe.

