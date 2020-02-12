MahaMorcha protests in Azad Maidan on February 15th

Mumbai: The Maharashtra chapter of the National Alliance Against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) held a nationwide protest called Azam Maidan on February 15, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Azad Maidan announced. Retired judge Kolse Patil, chairman of the alliance, claimed that agitation is a struggle for all people in India who will be affected by these new decisions.

Hasib Bhatkar, co-organizer of Mumbai, said: “We have tried to reach, convince and explain to people of all religions and beliefs, castes and creeds that this amendment to the Citizenship Act is discriminatory and contrary to the spirit and letter of the Constitution We will protest until the government withdraws the decision. ”

According to members of the alliance, the protest will be peaceful and without violence. Mehmood Daryabadi, member of the alliance, said: “We will peacefully protest in Azad Maidan.”