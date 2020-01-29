Maha Vikas Aghadi's government plans employment-focused program for schools

Mumbai: In a major policy change, the government of Maha Vikas Aghadi proposed to shift the current curriculum from standard 1 to standard 10 focused on employment with an emphasis on quality education and merit. The emphasis will be on learning rather than teaching.

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad made a presentation on January 24 to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Minister of Tourism Aaditya Thackeray. It was decided that a committee of experts would be set up to draft the program. The change will be made in phases and not all at once.

The head of the department said that the mere provision of infrastructure, teaching and learning materials, teaching and non-teaching staff is not enough for quality education. The CM insisted on the need for an employment-oriented program, especially given the changing social and economic situation. The textbooks speak of the warrior Maratha Chhatrapati Shivaji and Dr. BR Ambedkar. However, the new program may include their policies, such as the taxation system, water conservation, afforestation and relief measures during natural disasters. This will help students learn their entrepreneurial nature and how it can help them in the future in their respective professions, ” said the officer.

In addition, the department could consider including the role played by Dr BR Ambedkar as Minister of Water Resources and his contribution to the empowerment of women in addition to the preamble and the Constitution of India.

The officer said the teams of five principals and five students from Pune, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Konkan and North Maharashtra will be sent to Delhi to study the state government’s school education model, which will ensure both effective financial management and better educational standards. .

The government’s initiative is crucial, particularly when the 2018 annual report on the state of education (ASER) from the NGO Pratham revealed that up to 19.8% of children in standard 8 could not read the text of standard 2. This means that one fifth of the children questioned are not ready for higher education. Arithmetic skill is worse, according to the survey.

The report shows that 44.2% of children in zilla parishad schools can read standard text 2 against only 33.6% of students in private schools. In standard 5, 66% of students in zila parishad schools could read a story from the standard 2 program, a jump of 51.7% in 2014. In standard 5, 30.2% of children could solve division problems, against 20.5% in 2016.

