Maha Vikas Aghadi plans resolution against CAA, Maharashtra could become third state to request withdrawal

Mumbai: After Kerala and Punjab, the Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government is also considering a resolution against the 2019 Citizenship (Amendment) law in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Speaking to the ANI, Congress spokesman Raju Waghmare said: “Our party leader Balasaheb Thorat also shared his position on the CAA. Even chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said we were against the CAA. Regarding the resolution against the CAA, our senior MVA leaders will sit down together and decide. “If this happens, then Maharashtra will be the third state to pass a resolution against the CAA, which grants citizenship Non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014.

Pointing out that the CAA is “unconstitutional,” lead counsel and congressional leader Kapil Sibal said that every state assembly has the constitutional right to pass a resolution and request the withdrawal of the CAA.

