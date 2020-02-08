Maha poor show themselves in the safety of RTI applicants

When the right to information complainant (RTI), Yashwant Shinde, claimed on December 27 last year that a senior Mumbai police officer beat him in his office, his case was only adding to the already high number of complaints about assaults against RTI complainants in Mumbai near Maharashtra. While the highest number of RTI applications is filed in Maharashtra each year, the state has also seen the highest number of murders and attacks, threats and harassment against RTI applicants since the RTI law came into force in 2005.

The Common Wealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI), a legal agency that oversees the right of access to information in India, records attacks on users of the Sunshine Act in four different categories. These are “murders”, “assaults”, “threats and harassment” and “suicides” by RTI applicants. To date, Mahararshtra tops the list in all categories.

“While Maharashtra is known to get the most RTI applications, there is no justified reason why most people are being attacked,” said Venkatesh Nayak, program director, information program access, CHRI.

Read also: The MVA publishes 84 cr for the development of airports

He added: “No responsibility for misconduct makes RTI activists vulnerable to such attacks.”

“RTI activists harm the government. The ruling party always tries to demotivate them. Instead of enacting laws to protect users, they are now watering down the law itself and creating a picture that RTI activists are not real people, but crooks. It’s been ten years, but the investigation into my brother’s case is ongoing, ”said Sandeep Shetty, the brother of activist Satish Shetty, who had used RTI to uncover land fraud before being exposed to unknown attackers in Talegaon in January 2010 was killed.

Read also: Air India charges over 822 rupees for VVIP charter flights: RTI

Shailesh Gandhi, former central information commissioner, said a “negative narrative” exacerbates the problem for RTI activists. “A strong” negative narrative “has been made that RTI activists or users are blackmailers, troublemakers and blackmailers. The feeling is that you can beat them because they are bad. This makes people feel justified, if they beat them, BMC has issued newsletters with names in the past, and unfortunately even the Indian Supreme Judge said something against RTI users, ”said Gandhi.

According to RTI experts and activists, the best way to prevent such attacks is to have all departments publish information on their respective websites as part of the Suo Motu disclosure and implement the Whistleblowers Protection Act. “They have to put information on their websites so that the problem of harassment and abuse does not arise. At the same time, they also have to implement the Whistleblower Act so that people are protected, ”said RTI activist and convenor from Mahiti Adhikar Manch, Bhaskar Pabhu.