Maha Govt sets up a committee to propose measures to increase milk production and a fair price for the producer

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has set up a committee, led by the Dairy Development Commissioner, to propose measures to further increase milk production, to offer fair prices to milk producers and to protect the interests of milk producers in the cooperative and private sectors. The Committee’s role will also be to propose a roadmap for the sustainable development of the milk and milk processing sector in the state.

The nine-member committee consists of nine members from the cooperative and private sectors, the managing director of the Maharashtra State Cooperative Milk Federation, the joint commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, the executive director of the National Cooperative Development Federation of India and the regional director of the National Dairy Development Board together.

The joint secretary of the state development department for milk products, MA Gutte, published a message on February 4. The Committee is expected to keep the government regularly informed of the state of the dairy sector and to hold a bi-monthly meeting to review and update the government.

Milk Development Department official told FPJ: “Maharashtra has a daily milk and milk processing capacity of 2 crore liters, of which 70 lakh liters are processed and cheese is made.” The current situation in the dairy industry is not due to excessive rainfall in Maharashtra, but to the effects of different climatic conditions in the past two years. The extended monsoon this year has washed out the agricultural corps, so there is a lack of green fodder. The dairy industry is in turmoil for all these different geographic / climatic reasons. The limited availability of green, nutritious feed and feed not only has a negative impact on the availability of milk, its quality, but also on pregnancy and carving. If the cows do not get pregnant, the farmers lose the entire season.

‘The official recalled that dairy farming was in full swing two years ago, but prices had dropped due to surplus production. However, animal health deteriorated due to the drought due to a lack of food. “As a result, the lactation cycle was not met and the per-cow yield was reduced by 12-15%,” he said.

The director of a leading private dairy hoped that the committee would study global practices and propose awareness-raising measures that would encourage farmers to keep more animals and increase per-cow yield.