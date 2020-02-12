Magic tried hard to trade star F Aaron Gordon before the deadline

Kim Klement-VS TODAY Sport

The Orlando Magic remained silent in the run-up to the NBA trading period last week. It was not for a lack of effort.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, Orlando tried hard to market Aaron Gordon with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves that showed the most interest.

Deveney further noted that Orlando will continue to look for suitable trading partners this summer and was interested in D’Angelo Russell as a limited free agent last season. Hence the Warriors link.

Minnesota and Golden State withdrew from interest in Gordon when the two sides reached an agreement that Russell sent to the Wolves for Andrew Wiggins and draft harvests.

Gordon, 24, averages 13.9 points and 7.3 rebounds at 42% shooting out of the field in the season. This comes on the heels of him averaging nearly 17 points and 7.6 rebounds in the past two seasons.