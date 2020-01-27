Photo: Bleacher Report

Magic Johnson was heartbroken after the shocking news that Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In a series of tweets, Johnson said that the basketball game and the city of Los Angeles would never be the same without the legendary Kobe Bryant.

As I try to write this post, my thoughts race. I am incredulous and cried all morning over this devastating news that Kobe and his young daughter Gigi died in a helicopter crash. Cookie and I are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/X2vF0M0a1u

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

I love him, his family and what he stood for on and off the square.

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and greatest laker of all time is gone. It is difficult to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor for both male and female players. pic.twitter.com/NXsrXmCkkG

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

He gave his knowledge, time and talent to so many youth, college, NBA and WNBA tutors. Words cannot express the influence he had on the basketball game. I know basketball fans around the world will miss him, especially the city of Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ZoB3Uwbvzk

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

He was such an icon, but he also did so much for LA. He was passionate about the homeless and was an advocate of women’s basketball. Training his daughter’s basketball team brought him so much luck.

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

Kobe and I have had so many special conversations about life and basketball. We had so much in common outside of court. I loved talking to him about Lakers basketball, being fathers and husbands and how much we loved Italy. I will miss these conversations and him so much. pic.twitter.com/PIv7obzr2x

– Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson), January 26, 2020

