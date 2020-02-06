Madonna’s Madame X show aborted as theater ‘curtain lowered by 9 tons’

Enable JavaScript to view this video and consider upgrading to a web

Madonna vented her anger at Palladium in London after claiming that the theater lowered a 9-tonne curtain before she finished the show after the show caught her curfew.

The 61-year-old singer played on the London leg of her Madame X tour when the curtain was allegedly lowered before the end of the show.

She shared a video in which she heard screams: ‘F *** k you, motherf ** cherry! Artists are here to disturb peace, damn it! “

Madonna endorsed it: ‘Artists Are Here to Disturb the Peace ……………. it was 5 minutes after our 11:00 curfew – we still had a number to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling down the 9 tonne metal fire curtain.

“Fortunately, they stopped halfway and nobody was injured ………… Many thanks to the whole audience that did not move and never left us. The power to the people !! ‘

Despite the curtains being pulled over the stage, Madonna and her dancers still came out to perform I Rise to the delight of her fans, despite the fact that her microphone was turned off.

The London Palladium denied having lowered the fire curtain and said in a statement: “Unlike a number of reports, The London Palladium staff did not at any time during the London Palladium’s performance bring down or attempt to bring down the Iron Fire get it. Curtain.’

Madonna wore her show regardless (Photo: Madonna / Instagram)

She and her dancers performed in front of the curtain, even though her microphone was cut off (Photo: Madonna / Instagram)

Madonna had told her audience last week during another performance in the Palladium that she had imposed a strict curfew by the Westminster Council, and that an iron curtain would fall if she were taken by surprise.

The Madame X tour has also undergone a number of cancellations due to ongoing injuries, including three dates in London, resulting in a total of 10 canceled shows out of 93.

She said to her followers: “As you all know, I have multiple injuries and I had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover.

“So as not to surprise you, I want you to know in advance that I am canceling 2 shows – on February 4 and 11 at the Palladium in London.”





