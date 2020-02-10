Madonna suggests Prince Harry & Meghan Markle to rent their apartment in New York

A few weeks ago, Prince Harry and Megan Merkle stated that they will step down from their royal titles and spend much of their time in North America. This hasn’t stopped celebrities from getting involved with their contributions on where the ex-royals will spend their future days. Madonna suggested the couple stay in their apartment in Central Park West, New York, via an Instagram post.

GET MADONNA CONCERT TICKETS HERE!

The famous pop star, who made her debut hits in the early 1980s, was filmed about classical music by one of her social media coordinators. In the video, Madonna says, “Don’t go to Canada … it’s so boring there.” This line turned out to be offensive to some Canadian fans, as many of the top comments in their Instagram post came from excited Canadians.

A Canadian News Twitter page also picked up on the incident.

Yes, the beautiful Rocky Mountains, beautiful lakes, streams, rivers and park landscapes are boring. Can also get stuck in an apartment with a view of a park 🙄

– Tin Lizzy🦋 (@ 1ofakndLizzy) February 4, 2020

“Two bedrooms and the best view of Manhattan. Buckingham Palace has nothing to do with CPW,” wrote Madonna

The two already have a history of visiting the country. Merkel has already spent several years in Toronto, where she shot the show suits.

Madonna initially decided to live outside of the United States.

More information about Madonna’s “Madame X” tour can be found here!