Madonna publicly offers her apartment to Prince Harry-Meghan Markle; Watch video

Singer Madonna offered to sublet her apartment in New York City to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, in a video.

After the news that the couple will resign their positions as superior members of the British royal family and divide their time between North America and Britain, Madonna shared a funny video on her Instagram page in which she offered her own property in Manhattan like a bolthole for the couple and their little son Archie.

“Harry doesn’t run to Canada, it’s very boring there,” Madonna began her video, which saw her sitting in front of a mirror while talking to the camera.

She added: “I will let you sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It has two bedrooms, it has the best view of Manhattan: an incredible balcony. I think that will be all: a winner. That will be the deciding factor. No, Buckingham Palace He has nothing in CPW. ”

Madonna captioned the video: “Megan (sic) and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment in Central Park West? ……………… #madamextheater #thelondonpalladium ”.

Markle and Archie have been living on the island of Vancouver, Canada since the beginning of January 2020, while Harry arrived late last month.

