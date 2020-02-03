Actress Hina Khan returned to visit “Anjaam” by Madhuri Dixit Nene and “Darr” by Juhi Chawla to prepare for her role in the upcoming movie “Hacked,” which explores the dark side of harassment on social media.

“Obviously I’ve seen them before, but I was rediscovering the movies. He told me about how and what one happens psychologically or emotionally when people engage in bullying. By Juhi’s character, I could understand the arc of how a woman goes from being free-spirited to fearful.

Madhuri’s “Anjaam”, Juhi’s “Darr” helped Hina Khan prepare for “Hacked”

“I needed to create a similar transition and these movies broke emotions for me simply. I’m glad I had it as a point of reference. The strong performances of Juhi Chawla and Madhuri Dixit helped me perfect my own performance. There are no direct similarities between those films and ours, I just based on their performances, “said Hina.

In both “Anjaam” and “Darr,” Shah Rukh Khan played the antihero as a stalker obsessed with heroin.

“Hacked” is directed by Vikram Bhatt, and the film also stars Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!