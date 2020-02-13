Madhuri Dixit, the beautiful videos of Shilpa Shetty in Tik Tok will take you to the mood of Valentine

Bollywood actresses Madhuri Dixit and Shilpa Shetty have taken the digital route to commemorate Valentine’s Day this year.

The performance of Shilpa Shetty is at the point in the video of Valentine’s Day 2020 that he published on TikTok. Getting all soft, she is seen with her husband Raj Kundra in the video, even when the repeat version of the hit song “Kabir Singh”, “Teri ban jaungi” sounds in the background.

Shilpa captioned his video: “Dil ko jodo. All mat. My Valentine forever @therajkundra # valentinesday2020 #love #pyar #fyp #trending “.

@theshilpashettyDil ko jodo .. todo mat .❤️😍 My valentine forever therajkundra # valentinesday2020 #love #pyar #fyp # trending ♬ Teri Ban Jaungi Reprise Tulsi Kumar Version 2 – Tulsi Kumar

Madhuri Dixit was also in a bad mood, although she did not sing or dance or bring her husband Sriram Nene. He began the video with a simple Valentine’s Day wish and continued to deliver the popular dialogue of his 1997 blockbuster “Dil To Pagal Hai”.

Well, she twisted the dialogue a bit to suit all singles.

She said: “Kahin na kahin, koi na koi aapke liye bana hai … aur kabhi na kabhi aap usse zaroor miloge”.

@ madhuridixitneneHappy Valentine’s Day! # valentineday2020 ♬ original sound – Madhuri Dixit Nene

