Although we are sure Ultra Music Festival still has an official phase 2 in progress, they drop some major artists one by one first. Last week, the Miami festival revealed Kygo would return to the festival for the first time since his (brief) surprise performance on the main stage in 2017. Today is Done on making its first appearance at the festival since 2013.

Madeon has done a lot in the past 7 years, releasing two albums and touring both relentlessly, as well as performing Shelter live with Porter Robinson. Bringing Good Good Faith Live to Ultra will be an exhilarating experience.

This year’s program promises to be one of the best in the festival to date, with Gesaffelstein, Flume, Zedd, Major Lazer, Adam Beyer b2b Cirez D, DJ Snake, Martin Garrix, and now Kygo and Madeon, and more expected in phase 2.

Bringing its kaleidoscope of sounds to the live stage at # Ultra2020 in March, @madeon is back for the first time in 7 years ✨ pic.twitter.com/8WFc4H0SBj

– Ultra Music Festival (@ultra) January 21, 2020

See the full program of phase 1 and get tickets here.