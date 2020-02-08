Tanhaji Box Office: Tanhaji from Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan: The Unsung Warrior closed its fourth consecutive week with a record high. It emerged as the third largest income of week 4 in the history of Bollywood. Interestingly, the numbers are more than the collections of the opening week of Panga by Kangana Ranaut and Jawaani Jaaneman by Saif-Alaya F.

Currently, standing in a total of Rs 260.67 million, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior pocketed an amount of Rs 21.65 million in week 4. The collections are slightly better than the opening week of Jawaani Jaaneman 20.21 million rupees and from Panga Rs 18.21 million.

Tanhaji Box Office: made of NUMBERS – Ajay Devgn Starrer exceeds the combined total of Street Dancer 3D, Chhapaak and 2020 Biggies by more than 100 Crore Margin

In addition, a total of Rs 260.67 million It is much larger than a combined Street Dancer 3D collection of Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor (Rs 71.36 million *), Jawaani Jaaneman (Rs 21.25 million *), Panga (Rs 25.64 million *) and Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak (32.48 million rupees), found in Rs 150.73 million.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was launched on January 10, 2020. It also features Kajol, Devdatta Nage, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny and Neha Sharma in key roles.

“Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” tells the heroic story of the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Tanaji Malusare, who sacrificed his life by bravely fighting against the army of Emperor Mughal Aurangzeb to save Fort Sinhagad. In the film, Ajay Devgn plays the lead role with Saif Ali Khan playing the antagonist Udaybhan Sinh Rathore, and Sharad Kelkar as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is on the moon, when Tanhaji entered the crore club of 200 rupees at the box office. He says the role will become one of the best in its history.

He said: “I’m so glad to be part of such an inspiring and entertaining movie! Thank you, Ajay, for this great part that will be considered one of the best! God bless OM Raut, Kumarji, ADF movies and the I remember Subedar Tanaji Malusare and Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaaj! ”, informs IANS.

