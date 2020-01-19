2020 will be an exciting year for gamers with the upcoming versions of Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X.

For this reason, we expect EA to come back with a bang on the next edition of their NFL title, Madden 21.

NOW SEE BELOW: Master Madden 20 and blow your opponents away!

Read everything you need to know about EA’s next installment to its flagship franchise.

Release date

Madden titles always fell in August before the regular NFL season. The last two versions were released earlier this month, and Madden 20 was released on August 2.

READ MORE: Next generation Madden 21 consoles promise the most realistic game ever

Before that there should be a closed beta, the timing and registration process of which will almost certainly be announced at E3 2020 in June.

While a full demo is unlikely, early access to EA Access is certain.

pendant

Madden Season: Don’t hold back with your followers

We took our first look at Madden 20 at the end of April, so fans should note this date in their calendar.

While gameplay snippets were missing until summer, EA showed the inclusion of college football for the first time.

Will they be so generous with the first trailer for Madden 21? We can only hope so.

The first gameplay trailer will hopefully be released at E3 in June.

Cover athlete

MVP: Baltimore’s star quarterback is the favorite for the Madden 21 cover

The Madden cover point has usually led to an attack by the Madden curse, but has waned somewhat in recent years.

Celebrities like Tom Brady, Bret Favre and Ray Lewis adorned the cover of EA’s game, and Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes quarterback won Madden 20.

EA has voted before, but since Cleveland has thrown Peyton Hillis back, it’s unlikely to happen again. So who could be Madden 21’s cover athlete?

READ MORE: All the best play books in Madden 20

Lamar Jackson was the breakout star of the season and is likely to be called MVP. He is undoubtedly the front runner for the spot, but players like Julio Jones and Ezekiel Elliott would surely have the cache with them.

It would be nice if another defender did the cover. That hasn’t happened since Richard Sherman on Madden 15. Maybe Aaron Donald or Stephon Gilmore could be the star for Madden 21.

X factor

X-FACTOR: New for Madden 20, the players had mixed feelings about the skills

New to Madden 20 were the Superstar and X-Factor skills, which were an interesting addition.

There were initial concerns that it could be an overpowering skill that would ruin the game. That was only partially true.

In franchise mode, this had minimal impact as there were only a handful of skillful players present and it was very difficult to get young players to the X factor level after players dropped out.

READ MORE: Tips for franchise mode to build a dominant team and win the Super Bowl

However, in Ultimate Team, where X-Factor skills could be applied and activated immediately for three players on the offensive and three on the defensive, it started to take over.

So will EA keep the X factor forces or will this feature go the way of the passing cone? We don’t know yet, but whatever the answer, there will surely be some who disagree.

Franchise mode

EQUAL BEFORE: Franchise players have been neglected

It is safe to say that the franchise mode has been largely forgotten recently. From the trading opportunities through contract negotiations, player development to the overall presentation, a refresh was sought across the board.

Face of the Franchise was a short forerunner to a player franchise mode, but other than that, it didn’t add much to the game. With reports that EA could finally revive NCAA football, it could take a year to record a story before entering the NFL.

READ MORE: Madden 20 – MUT Team of the Year is here!

Franchise mode is sure to become a core player mode again, even if Connected Franchise Mode survives in Madden 21. However, improvements at this point are more hopeful than anything else.

Ultimate team

ULTIMATE TEAM: There is always new content for MUT

This is where Madden’s attention lies and where the innovations will be.

The Madden Ultimate Team was extremely successful in its 10 years of play. This year’s offer was the best so far.

The number of programs, challenges, game modes and seasonal events keep players busy and waiting for more.

READ MORE: Tips and tricks for mastering Ultimate Team

EA is unlikely to make changes to the packing of probabilities or the carefully crafted microtransactions, but they are slowly making it possible for casual gamers to put together the team of their dreams. That’s what this mode should be about.

The ability to build your own stadium with collectibles, mash-up uniforms, or unique chemistry between players who were teammates would add to the experience.

Next generation consoles

NEXT GENER: What do the new consoles have to offer?

Both the PS5 and Xbox series X are characterized by impressive technical data that help close the gap to the PC Master Race. The next generation of consoles will raise the bar for realism, gameplay and graphics.

Madden 21 will hit the shelves before the new consoles appear. That said, they are not optimized to get the best out of their great performance.

Fans may have to wait until Madden 22 to get the full next-gen experience, but the big promise from Microsoft and Sony is that loading times on their new consoles will be a thing of the past.

That alone is worth it.

Cross-platform gaming

From today’s perspective, Madden players can only compete against those who use the same hardware as them. This has always been the standard for games, but the barriers are gradually breaking down as games like Fortnite and Rocket League, not to mention the latest Call of Duty, enable cross-platform multiplayer games.

CONTINUE READING: The best security measures for Ultimate Team

A problem for Madden is that each platform has its own MUT auction house with different values ​​for cards, which can lead to an imbalance between the rosters.

A common marketplace for cards would be an amazing asset to Madden 21, while the expanded player pool for cross-platform gaming could create improvements for both competitive and casual gamers.

reviews

SUPERSTAR: Donald is again an eye-catcher for the 99 Club

There are no reviews for Madden 21 yet

EA made concerted efforts to achieve a real separation in its ratings. Only four players (Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack, Bobby Wagner and DeAndre Hopkins) received an OVR of 99, and that should prevail until Madden 21.

It is likely that Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will be considered for 99 OVR. Just like Saint Michael Thomas. While Donald is again an eye-catcher for the maximum rating.