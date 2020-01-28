The Super Bowl is here, and it’s safe to say that Madden 20 is rolling slowly.

This means the Madden 21 hype is just beginning!

With the prospect of the ultra-powerful next-gen consoles of the PS5 and Xbox series X, it will be an exciting year for Madden gamers.

The astonishing power of the new consoles and the ingenuity of the EA team should open up all possible possibilities for Madden.

In a previous Real Opinions article, we suggested that some EA Sports focus should be on improving the franchise experience. The Madden franchise fan base is loyal and passionate.

The franchise community is frustrated and is opening the door to competitors. They made a name for themselves at 2K because they tried to close these gaps where they can because they don’t have the luxury that EA built with licensing. The result is that they are constantly praised for their high quality gameplay and impressive franchise modes.

In the world of the NBA, this has led them to finally defeat EA Sports. Obviously, because of the exclusive licensing in the NFL, Madden is very unlikely to do this – but it’s a message not to rest on her laurels.

Dates determine the game

It’s worth noting that Madden 20 was one of the best Madden of late. The feedback was positive. So when we consider that gameplay has improved in recent years, it makes sense to focus on what can be improved in franchise mode.

What tarnished a good game for Madden 20 was a period of a few weeks in which many leagues dropped due to data problems. It’s still not entirely clear why or what happened, but it’s clear that EA has been plagued for a few weeks – with some established leagues wondering if their year was actually over two months after the game’s release.

They finally solved this and most of the leagues have been restored, but it raises the question: how important is data for modern gaming?

By storing it in the cloud, developers can better use the space on the console for gaming and graphics purposes and reduce the impact of large downloads (unless you play Call of Duty!). However, this means that data and access to it are suddenly much more important. Consoles are practically no longer available if they are not connected to the Internet.

Madden 21 – Improve access to data

With solid data structures, Madden 21 can make the desired progress in immersion and connection both online and offline.

When you’re fully invested in a team in a CFM league, keep thinking about what changes and improvements you need to make to the squad. The days when only your console was played are over.

Whether you find out which free agent you have to bid for or cut a below-average star at a high salary – you want to be able to see this without having to sit at a console.

Most leagues currently use a website like Daddyleagues to manage their franchise contracts offline. This is a house halfway because it gives you full visibility without the ability to do anything.

I have all the information I would need about my team, my competitors and free agents. I can find out the statistics of my next opponent and find out how many wins I need for the playoffs. But I still have to log in to do something, e.g. B. Signing or cutting.

Improve the Companion app

EA Sports has pioneered the full implementation of online and offline connectivity through the Madden Companion app. This also has more features for managing your MUT team, but from a franchise perspective, you can prepare for the advance and automatically turn on so that your opponent can play the CPU.

It is obvious to increase the functionality of the app. It has been around for a few years, and with some performance and accuracy issues, the time has come to improve it.

Some suggestions on what can be done with the Companion franchise app;

Check the status

Check statistics

Sign Free Agents

Check salaries and cap space

Cut player

Move players to the training team and back

Sending and accepting trades

Re-sign player

The integration of a messaging platform would be even more impressive. All leagues are operated on the back of a forum or news service and often have integrations with daddy leagues to improve the experience. It would be really easy for EA to do all of this in-house and capture the whole experience, even if there was a small fee, I’m sure most of the full leagues would use it.

What do you think should be included?