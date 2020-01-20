The Raiders, one of the most famous franchises in the NFL, are on TV in Hollywood and have some of the most famous fans. So it’s perfect for them to move to Las Vegas this year.

They are fun and stylish, but also have three Super Bowls on offer.

The last one was in 1983 and they have been fighting since then. But due to their previous success, they have some incredible legends and some of the deepest talent lists in MUT.

Which of the raiders will you need to give your COURAGE a boost?

Bo Jackson (95 OVR)

Program: Ghosts of Madden – past

Position: HB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 349,000 / PS4 – 336,000 / PC – 340,000

Bo Jackson is a bit of a mystery. For some he is the best player who has ever played in the NFL, others claim we will never know. Jackson played baseball in both the NFL and MLB. He had four seasons with the Raiders, resulting in 18 TDs, but his NFL career was cut short by an injury.

95 speed and 93 acceleration are very fast for a HB. 92 agility, 93 carry and break tackle make him an elusive opponent, but 95 trucking also helps with power running. If he stays aside, he’s completely back.

Willie Brown

Program: NFL 100

Position: CB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 316k / PS4 – 316k / PC – 398k

Brown, a 1970s legend, has 3x Super Bowls and had previously set the longest intercept return in a Super Bowl game. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of funding, which says a lot.

93 men, 92 zones and 92 printing presses are as versatile as you can get in elite reporting. 92 speed and 90 acceleration will keep up with almost all WRs. 69 tackle and 78 hit power could be a little bit better, but that’s a very good card.

Dave Casper (94 OVR)

Program: legends

Position: TE

Auction House Value: Xbox – 261,000 / PS4 – 273,000 / PC – 235,000

Another 1970s Pro Football Hall of Famer, Casper, was involved in not one but two of the most famous plays in Raiders history. Both the “Ghost to the Post” and the “Holy Roller” are pieces that have gone down in the history of the NFL.

Catching traffic is very valuable if you cross the middle against strong users. 90 Catch and spectacular catch are incredibly good values. 85 short distances and 86 medium distances ensure solid TE ownership.

Ray Guy (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: P

Auction House Value: Xbox – 280,000 / PS4 – 271,000 / PC – 293,000

The list of legends doesn’t stop there and we have another Pro Football Hall of Famer and 3x Super Bowl Champion from the same time. Guy was the most famous punter of the first round and had a sensational wait that allowed the reporting team to reach the ball before it fell.

94 kick power is what you’d expect and 91 kick accuracy makes this card pretty much the best punter in MUT.

Josh Jacobs (93 OVR)

Program: Ghosts of Madden – Future

Position: HB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 155,000 / PS4 – 195,000 / PC – 171,000

Not everyone is this retired list. Jacobs holds the future hopes for Raidernation on his broad shoulders. The first round rookie impressed with 1,150 rushing yards and 7 TDs.

96 Carrying protects the ball, which is important for a power runner who is hit frequently. 92 stiff arms, 91 break tackles and 91 trucking will run over all non-elite defenders. 91 acceleration and 90 juke help him be a little elusive when he needs to be.

The best Oakland Raiders MUT cards

PLAYEROVRPOSITION PROGRAMAH value (Xbox / PS4) Bo Jackson 95 HB Ghosts of Madden 350,000 Willie Brown 94 CB NFL 100 316,000 Dave Casper 94 TE Legends 261,000 Ray Guy 94 P NFL 100 280,000 Josh Jacobs 93 HB Ghosts of Madden 155,000 Ted Hendricks 93 LOLB Zero Chill Darren Waller 92 TE Blitz 310,000 Derek Carr 92 QB Signature Series 300k Gene Upshaw 92 LG Legends 155k Howie Long 91 RE Legends 89.6k LeMarcus Joyner 91 FS MUT Heroes 103k

