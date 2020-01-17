The Jaguars are a relatively new franchise company that was founded in 1995 and has only played in the playoffs seven times. You’ve had a tough decade and don’t have the historical legends of some other franchise companies.

That means they have some great talents on their current squad and some young talents.

Calais Campbell (96 OVR)

Program: Team of the year

Position: RT

Auction House Value: Xbox – 374k / PS4 – 376k / PC – Unknown

The 33-year-old veterinarian has been one of the NFL’s best defenders for many years. This year he continued to dominate with 37 tackles, 6.5 sacks and 2 forced fumbling.

92 Power Moves and 89 Finesse Moves are a powerful combination. The strength of 93 is a great prerequisite for these rushing moves. 96 Block Shed will leave the line well, and 95 tackle will wind up the ball carrier. As you’d expect from a Team of the Year card, this is a great player.

Logan Cooke (93 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: QB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 145,000 / PS4 – 145,000 / PC – 161,000

With 62 points in the 20 in his early years, Cooke is already one of the best young players in the league.

95 kick power and 86 kick accuracy are all that counts for this card. The power is clearly very strong and useful for long strokes. The accuracy could be a bit better, but is still usable.

John Henderson (92 OVR)

Program: Ghosts of Madden – past

Position: WR

Auction House Value: Xbox – 145,000 / PS4 – 149,000 / PC – 130,000

Big John was a first round pick in 2002 and was notorious for its aggressive warm-up routines. But they worked clearly and mastered filling the barrel with a 6ft7, 335lb frame.

93 Strength with 89 power moves is crucial to play DT in a 3-4 pattern. 91 block shed and 89 tackle support for ball carrier and filling up the middle of the orienteering.

AJ Bouye (92 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: K

Auction House Value: Xbox – Unknown / PS4 – Unknown / PC – Unknown

AJ Bouye originally impressed with the Texans, but switched to the Jags in 2018 and made the Pro Bowl this year based on the best six interceptions in his career. He has had trouble replicating this form, but is still a good CB.

89 man and zone covers split it evenly over the coverages, but 91 presses help in the slot. 93 Acceleration is also valuable with 90 agility. The speed is slightly lower than that of his elite colleagues.

Josh Allen

Program: legends

Position: RE

Value of the auction house: Xbox – 92.1 KB / PS4 – 91.6 KB / PC – 125 KB

Allen, the seventh choice this year, has had a decent rookie year. 10.5 sacks made him 14th in the league, with 2 forced fumbles as a result.

At 262 pounds, it’s more of an OLB in 3-4 than a RE, 86 finesse moves would match that. 85 speed and 87 acceleration in addition to 90 pursuit and 89 hit power will get tackles, sacks and fumbles. These are decent numbers without being an elite card – so available for around 100,000.

All best Jacksonville Jaguars MUT tickets

PLAYEROVRPOSITION PROGRAMAH value (Xbox / PS4) Calais Campbell 96 LE TOTY 374,000 Logan Cooke 93 P Football Outsiders 145,000 John Henderson 92 DT Legends 145,000 AJ Bouye 92 CB Harvest Josh Allen 91 LE Blitz 92,1,000 Telvin Smith 91 ROLB Signature Series 343,000 Jalen Ramsey 91 CB MUT Heroes 111,000 Marcedes Lewis 90 TE Flashbacks 88.9k Brandon Linder 89 C Ultimate Kickoff 99.1k Leonard Fournette 89 HB Gauntlet I Allen Robinson 89 WR Flashbacks 53.1k Gardner Minshew II 89 QB TOTW 44.5k

