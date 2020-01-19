The Broncos have a rich history in the 80s and 90s, with 3 Super Bowls to their name. Her MUT lineups are very strong and have a good mix of current young talents and Hall of Famers from bygone times.

This season was disappointing with 7: 9 and a distant 2nd place in the division. However, this does not reflect the talent they have on the list.

Which of the broncos will you need to give your MUT a boost?

Champ Bailey (96 OVR)

Program: NFL playoffs

Position: CB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 423,000 / PS4 – 448,000 / PC – 480,000

In the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Champ Bailey is a 12x Pro Bowler and has been a lockdown corner in Denver for many years. Bailey ended his career with 52 interceptions and 812 tackles and is a legend of the position.

94 speed and acceleration with 95 agility are up there, with the best physical skills in position. 96-man cover, 91-zone cover, and 90-print could be the best corner in the game alongside Deion Sanders.

John Elway (95 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: QB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 290,000 / PS4 – 302,000 / PC – 334,000

Another Pro Football Hall of Famer from Denver history, Elway led the Broncos 97-98 to their Super Bowls. The constancy in his 16-year career is the most impressive factor.

95 throwing power is very valuable to avoid picks, 93 game actions support a balanced offense, and 90 short precision with 90 medium precision helps to move the chains. Its bazooka arm is best for large shooting games with its 91 deep accuracy.

Bradley Chubb (93 OVR)

Program: Blitz

Position: ROLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 318,000 / PS4 – 341,000 / PC – 612,000

Chubb was the fifth overall choice in 2018 and has already picked up 13 bags. Twelve of them came last season. He has suffered from an injury for most of 2019 years coming.

93 Strength with 90 finesse moves is crucial to play OLB in a 3-4 pattern. 85 Power Move is a big compliment, along with 91 Block Shed. 92 Striking power is really valuable to force fiddling.

Justin Simmons

Program: Signature Series

Position: FS

Auction House Value: Xbox – 299,000 / PS4 – 310,000 / PC – Unknown

In his 4 seasons in the league, Simmons has 11 wiretaps for his name and a few sacks. Simmons was particularly noticeable when it came to stopping the run.

82-man cover, 81-zone cover and 68 press are not the best statistics for a CB. 94 Sensitization, tracking and game detection with 86 hits make him a great run stopper. Passing is much more common in MUT, but you can use this card depending on the situation.

By Miller (91 OVR)

Program: master

Position: LOLB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 191,000 / PS4 – 191,000 / PC – 250,000

He’s still strong, but Von Miller is already a legend in Denver. It is the second largest choice in 2011 and has an incredible 106 sacks in just 9 seasons. In addition, his performance in the Super Bowl earned him 50 MVP honors.

93 awareness and game recognition are great intangible assets to support 90 power moves and 83 finesse moves. 87 block shed leaves the line and 90 chase comes to the ball carrier. 83 Acceleration and punch might be a bit higher, but that’s a distracting card.

The best Denver Broncos MUT cards

You can read about the best NFL playoff players here.