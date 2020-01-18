Cincinnati has had a tough life and they are one of the few teams that do not have a Super Bowl for their names. Their recent records have been difficult without a playoff appearance in the past five years.

NOW SEE BELOW: Master Madden 20 and blow your opponents away!

That said, they have some great talents on this list to take note of. So who have the Bengals who can give your MUT a boost?

Corey Dillon (95 OVR)

Program: legends

Position: HB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 278,000 / PS4 – 275,000 / PC – 295,000

Despite his best single season with the New England Patriots, Dillon is a Bengal legend. Before a disappointing closing season, he had six 1000 rushing yard seasons in a row. In a career of 89 TD, he won four Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl.

94 carry and 94 break tackle are the key to a powerback. 95 stiff arms and 93 ball carrier vision are also up there with the best. And it’s not slow either, 92 accelerations and 91 speeds make Dillon and HB an extremely talented player who will get your running game going.

Geno Atkins (95 OVR)

Program: Team of the year

Position: DT

Auction House Value: Xbox – 344k / PS4 – Unknown / PC – Unknown

Geno Atkins has been a star for the Bengals since he was inducted into the fourth round in 2010. Atkins didn’t have the best season of his career, but he was characteristically constant. With 47 tackles and 4.5 sacks, he can disrupt the running game excellently.

READ MORE: The best Cleveland Browns cards for Madden Ultimate Team

There are 95 power moves with the best and 92 moves with the largest orienteering. 95 player detections and 90 chases reach the ball carrier quickly, especially in 91 block sheds. A hit rate of 85 will also lead to strange problems with the smaller HBs.

Anthony Munoz (94 OVR)

Program: NFL 100

Position: LT

Auction House Value: Xbox – 280,000 / PS4 – 277,000 / PC – 312,000

Munoz is the third choice overall in 1980 and after 12 seasons with the Bengals in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The 11x Pro Bowler and the 9x First Team All Pro played in 2 Super Bowls – both lost to the 49ers.

91 power is needed to fight the top rushers, and 92 run block with 94 pass block is an unreal combination. 90 Lead Block and 90 Impact Block complete the technical master class with this card.

Randy Bullock (93 OVR)

Program: soccer outsiders

Position: K

Auction House Value: Xbox – 166,000 / PS4 – 180,000 / PC – 239,000

Bullock is currently the 21st most accurate kicker in NFL history. He has had a decent career, although he moves a lot. This season he made a career of 57 meters against the Dolphins, which was also a franchise record.

READ MORE: The best New York Jets cards for Madden Ultimate Team

There are only two statistics that are really important for a kicker. 95 Kick Power is the highest possible up there. The accuracy of 85 could be better, but is more than enough to have a large leg play.

William Jackson (93 OVR)

Program: Signature Series

Position: CB

Auction House Value: Xbox – 307k / PS4 – 300k / PC – Unknown

Jackson, who started for the first time in late 2016, has had a good career in the Bengal. He has had a decent number of duels and distractions in his two seasons, but only one interception has prevented him from gaining broader recognition.

92 man covers and 88 zone covers with 87 press make it one of the best corners in MUT. Especially with 92 speed and acceleration. The agility could be a little higher, but don’t let that stop you, there’s a reason why it’s 300,000.

The best Cincinnati Bengals MUT cards

PLAYEROVRPOSITION PROGRAMAH value (Xbox / PS4) Corey Dillon 95 HB Legends 278,000 Geno Atkins 95 DT TOTY 344,000 Anthony Munoz 94 LT NFL 100 280,000 Randy Bullock 93,000 Football Outsiders 166,000 William Jackson 93 CB Signature Series 307,000 Joe Mixon 93 HB TOTW 171,000 Geno Atkins 90 DT Heavyweights 82.1,000 Tyler Boyd 90 WR MUT Heroes 66.6k AJ Green 90 WR Sam Hubbard 87 RE Zero Chill 26.5k

READ MORE: Madden 20 Ultimate Team TOTY predictions

The NFL playoffs are here. We had several surprises during the wildcard weekend when the Houston Texans were the only home team to advance to the division round, and that was only possible thanks to a frenzied comeback and some overtime exploits.

With the New England Patriots, which were sent by the Tennessee Titans, we see a new Super Bowl Champion in February.

To celebrate the playoffs, Madden Ultimate Team has launched a new card program: NFL Playoffs.

The top end of this set consists of starters even in the best lineups, but even in the lower OVR levels, some of these cards can outperform some of the bargain players that you have used the most.

You can read about the best NFL playoff players here.